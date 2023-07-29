Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in the hunt for defensive reinforcements, despite their pursuit having seemingly gone cold in recent weeks...

Are Tottenham Hotspur signing Edmond Tapsoba?

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano clearly seeks to reignite their interest, reminding fans that the possibility remains that they will capture Edmond Tapsoba.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back has been a longstanding target of Ange Postecoglou's, with this latest report reinforcing that claim.

Speaking in his CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist noted:

"Edmond Tapsoba remains a player to watch. Tottenham are still working on this one, he remains a top target for Spurs in defence. Still, it’s not an easy deal to get done because Bayer Leverkusen are asking for a big fee but Spurs are still trying to find a way."

Just as he tweeted earlier in the month, Tapsoba clearly remains the "top target" for the Australian manager, whilst the German outfit are still holding out for around €70m (£60m) to sanction his departure.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Whilst Heung-min Son might be their most famous recent export from the club in particular, it is worth noting the success earned over a decade ago when they tempted Dimitar Berbatov to White Hart Lane.

Having lit up the Bundesliga, with 33 goal contributions in his final year before moving, his 2006 switch saw him take that first step into English football, which he would dominate for a period.

That first year with Spurs showcased his truly exceptional talents, as a lackadaisical but exceptional footballer who had all the talent in the world. He would score 23 times and assist 15 across all competitions, and follow it up with a further 37 goal contributions the year after.

The Bulgarian superstar capped off his time at the club by winning the League Cup too, which disappointingly remains their most recent piece of silverware.

Already he had announced himself as one of the Premier League's paramount centre forwards, which unsurprisingly drew the interest of clubs much bigger than the Lilywhites: most notably the dominant force that was Manchester United.

The pull of Sir Alex Ferguson proved indisputable, and he would switch north London for Old Trafford with ease, transferring in a deal that at the very least recouped a healthy £30.75m.

Whilst watching him win numerous domestic honours including two league titles was tough, his stellar service for Spurs remained indisputable.

Should Tapsoba come and enjoy a similarly revolutionary effect, which his solidity could actually provide, perhaps the outfit will have another thing to thank Leverkusen for on top of the now-retired maverick and their South Korean speedster.

After all, last campaign saw them ship 63 goals in the league, the sixth-most of any team.

Placing such a defensive titan in the heart of their backline will go a long way towards rectifying that fragility, with journalist Antonio Mango outlining his key attributes:

"He’s a monster. Ball-playing defender. Comfortable on the ball. Big, strong. Quick. Position good with a very good footballing IQ."

His form last season in the Bundesliga supports this, as the 24-year-old maintained a 6.88 average rating, upheld through his 1.1 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game, via Sofascore.

The latter figure would have seen him ranked third amongst Spurs' squad last season, to emphasise his excellence in that field.

Not only this, but when compared against other centre-backs across Europe, he also sits in the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

He is a perfect modern-day defender, readymade to thrive in England and emulate the success Berbatov heralded at the opposite end of the pitch.