Tottenham Hotspur seem to be closing in on a new defensive target...

What's the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who added to the words of his compatriot Fabrizio Romano from mid-June.

The latter first noted: "I keep saying that Tapsoba is a priority target because they [Spurs] love Tapsoba. Tottenham's scouts have been there many times this year to follow Tapsoba. So, he is a player they really love, and they feel he is perfect for Premier League football.

“He is a leader. So, there are many factors in a deal and Tottenham think he is a fantastic option."

However, the latest comes from Galetti, who told GIVEMESPORT: "On the table, there are around €25m (£21m) and the German club is concretely evaluating this proposal. Last winter, Arsenal asked them for him but then now they decide to go for Timber, who is close as well.

“So, the Burkina Faso player [Tapsoba], we can say that is one step away from joining Tottenham. In the next few days, they will push and close the deal positively."

Who could Tapsoba emulate at Spurs?

Given how Mauricio Pochettino kickstarted his reign in north London, which has been comfortably the most successful of any in recent history, perhaps Ange Postecoglou could seek to take a leaf out of his book as he continues his summer spending.

The Argentine added some key defensive assets to his side within the first three transfer windows, but the likes of Kieran Tripper, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld offered far more than mere solidity.

All boasted fine ball-playing skill sets that made them integral to the style of play he sought to implement, which worked to great effect.

Now, with their new boss looking to kickstart a revolution of his own, Tapsoba could seek to mimic the latter of that aforementioned trio as the skilful centre-back to underpin his all-action and possession-dominant philosophy.

After all, when compared to others in his role across Europe, the Bayer Leverkusen star ranks in the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons, via FBref.

The 24-year-old is the quintessential ball-playing centre-back, yet boasts the physicality to take to English football with ease too.

This was exactly the case for Alderweireld too, who arguably enjoyed the pinnacle of his Spurs career during the 2015/16 campaign.

Maintaining a 7.28 average rating, which made him the third-highest-rated defender in the whole division for that season, he would record six goal contributions, a 70% dribble success rate, 1.7 interceptions and a mammoth 7.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

His presence as a rock at the back for Pochettino aided his title charge massively, which ultimately ended in failure.

Postecoglou will be keen to replicate some of the hallmarks from that tenure but add his own cutting-edge to push them over the line. Tapsoba's arrival would mark a key step towards achieving that goal.