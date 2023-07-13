Tottenham Hotspur finally seem set to move for an often-linked target of theirs, if reports are to be believed...

Who are Tottenham's transfer targets?

Despite having welcomed James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario already to the club, Ange Postecoglou's summer revolution seems far from over as he now seeks to browse the defensive options within the market.

One such name that continues to crop up is Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, with the latest report coming from Sport BILD (via Sport Witness) suggesting that a potential move is now in the works.

Despite the German outfit hoping to retain their star defender, a bid from Spurs is expected to come soon. It is noted that they want to offer around €40m (£34m), but that is yet to come.

Xabi Alonso is hoping that no such offer arrives, although that is highly unlikely given how long Postecoglou has chased the 24-year-old.

Once the money is on the table, this should seemingly be a straightforward deal.

Is Edmond Tapsoba good?

The arrival of this Burkina Faso international would not only offer an immediate upgrade to a backline that shipped 63 league goals last term but also likely spell the end of the line for Davinson Sanchez's torrid spell in north London.

Having joined from Ajax back in 2017, the £40m expended immediately heaped undue pressure on the young Colombian, who had shone previously in the Eredivisie.

As a ball-playing titan with all the physical assets to succeed in England, many expected the 27-year-old to take to the Premier League with ease. Mauricio Pochettino certainly thought so too.

However, six years on and it seems Galatasaray are set to secure his services for just €9m (£7.6m), outlining just how underwhelming this move has proved to be.

Therefore, in signing Tapsoba, the Lilywhites could finally secure the player they thought they were getting all those years ago, as a technically proficient giant who can provide the foundation for years of success.

After all, his 6.88 average rating in the Bundesliga last season emphasises this, which was buoyed largely by his 86% pass accuracy, 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game, via Sofascore.

In fact, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he sits in the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

So there are few in the continent as outstanding on the ball as this 6 foot 4 machine.

To compare these figures with Sanchez's final league campaign at Ajax, it is clear to see why there was hope he would succeed under Pochettino.

His 7.25 average rating gave way to six goals, an 89% pass accuracy, 1.9 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and 5.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

The similarities between the two are there for all to see.

However, with his best Premier League average rating only reaching 7.08, it is clear that he never managed to recapture these levels.

As a far more experienced titan, who has been allowed to grow in the German top-flight before securing this move, Tapsoba would hope to exorcise the demons of the past and fulfil a role that has arguably been vacant since the departures of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Journalist Antonio Mango certainly expects big things from him, as he detailed his key attributes on Twitter that will surely make him an instant success under Postecoglou:

"He’s a monster. Ball playing defender. Comfortable on the ball. Big, strong. Quick. Position good with a very good footballing IQ. Keeps his head level and he has a big, big future."

As such, the Aussie head coach must look to replace Sanchez with a move for Tapsoba before the season gets underway next month.