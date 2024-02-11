It has been a rough start to 2024 for Crystal Palace fans, as they have seen their side blown away by both Arsenal and their biggest rivals, Brighton & Hove Albion, since the turn of the year.

The heavy defeats, clueless defence and disjointed attack have understandably left supporters feeling frustrated with what they are seeing and with fan protests at their last few games, the pressure is well and truly on Roy Hodgson.

In fact, reports during the week revealed that the loss to Brighton would have been the end of the English manager's time at the club if it had not proven so challenging to find a replacement.

Usually, that would be enough to constitute a crisis at most clubs in the Premier League, but things have only gotten worse for the Eagles in the days since they played at the Amex, with both Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi set to join their ever-growing injury list, despite playing in Saturday's game.

The South Londoners already have the third-worst attack in the league, so to lose Eze ahead of a challenging game away to Chelsea is far from ideal.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the side that could start at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, with two potential changes to an injury-ridden outfit desperate to bounce back.

Crystal Palace's Mounting Injury List Player Injury Potential Return Cheick Doucoure Achilles 03/06/2024 Rob Holding Ankle/Foot Injury 04/05/2024 Michael Olise Thigh Injury 06/04/2024 Eberechi Eze Thigh Injury 24/02/2024 Marc Guehi Knee Injury 24/02/2024 Joel Ward Thigh Injury 12/02/2024 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Thigh Injury Unknown

1 GK - Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has started the last seven Premier League games for the Eagles, and while he has shipped 17 goals in those games, he's likely to keep his place in the side.

So, unless Hodgson has a trick up his sleeve, the former Manchester United man will be in between the sticks once again tomorrow night.

2 RB - Daniel Munoz

Starting at right-back will be new signing Daniel Munoz.

The Colombian international had about the worst introduction to English football that a defender could've hoped for as he saw the Seagulls put four past his defensive unit.

However, he was brilliant for Genk earlier in the season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in just 17 league games.

So, he should be given another chance to show the fans what he can do. They might be impressed.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

Another defender keeping his place in the side is Danish international Joachim Andersen.

While he was poor at the Amex, the centre-back has played every minute of league football for Hodgson this season, and with the injuries in the side, he is almost guaranteed to play every minute tomorrow night.

4 CB - Chris Richards

Slotting in next to Andersen will be Chris Richards, who is also the first change to the starting XI, albeit a positional one.

The "dominant" American, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has started 48% of league games for the south Londoners this season, but mostly as a defensive midfielder.

The injury to Marc Guehi against Brighton will force Hodgson's hand here, as the only other options would be to start Nathan Ferguson, who has only ever played eight minutes for the first team, or James Tomkins, who's only played three minutes of league football this season.

5 LB - Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell keeps his place at left-back for the game tomorrow night.

The 24-year-old has started 96% of league games this season and has one goal and two assists to show for it.

6 DM - Jefferson Lerma

Keeping his place at the base of midfield is former Bournemouth star and Colombian international Jefferson Lerma.

The 29-year-old has started in 78% of the team's league games this season and both FA Cup games, so he seems set to start again tomorrow night.

7 CM - Adam Wharton

With Richards moving into the backline and Lerma occupying his place in the centre of midfield, Adam Wharton should be set to make his first start for the Eagles tomorrow night.

The former Blackburn Rovers ace came on against Brighton last week, but you can hardly take much from his performance in a game like that.

Kulig described him as "The English Cambiasso" last month, and Hodgson will be hoping he was right, as the youngster is set to be very busy at the Bridge if the Blues' game against Aston Villa is anything to go by.

8 CM - Will Hughes

Starting alongside the Championship gem will be the far more experienced Will Hughes.

The former Watford man has started 61% of the side's league games this season, and while he would likely get in the side anyway, his case has undoubtedly been helped by the injury situation.

9 RW - Jordan Ayew

Out on the right will be the vastly experienced Jordan Ayew, and while he was probably bitterly disappointed to be back from AFCON so early, his presence has helped the club deal with the injury crisis tremendously.

The 32-year-old has started 87% of the team's league games this season and is likely to keep his place for some time.

10 LW - Jeffrey Schlupp

On the opposite flank will almost certainly be fellow Ghanaian wideman Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 31-year-old has started 74% of league games this season, and he should be able to help defend a little more than Ayew on the other side, which might be necessary depending on the Chelsea that shows up.

11 ST - Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne-Edouard

Up top brings the first change in the XI not mandated by injury, as former Celtic poacher Odsonne Edouard comes in for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Now, Mateta did score against the Seagulls, but that was just his third goal in 20 Premier League appearances compared to the six Edouard has bagged in only 17 games.

It might seem harsh to drop a player who has essentially done exactly what he is supposed to do, but with the game against the Blues likely to be a challenge, Hodgson needs the player most likely to finish their chances up top - and that's Edouard.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup in full vs Chelsea: GK - Henderson; RB - Munoz, CB - Andersen, CB - Richards, LB - Mitchell; DM - Lerma, CM - Wharton; CM - Hughes, RM - Ayew, LM - Schlupp; St - Edouard.