Edouard Mendy could be yet another player to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after his contract talks with the club collapsed in December.

The goalkeeper's future is shrouded in doubt amid speculation Mauricio Pochettino will join the club as the new head coach at the end of the season.

What's the latest on Edouard Mendy's contract?

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Senegalese could leave Chelsea at the end of the season. His contract talks collapsed in December after being offended by the offer the Blues made which would have kept him lower down the wage structure than Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With his terms set to expire in 2025, Chelsea attempted to tie him down to new terms but failed - Mendy rejected the offer, branding it "disrespectful" and unless a compromise is reached before the end of the season, he could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Kepa reportedly earns £150,000 per week while Mendy earns around £55,000 a week. Chelsea's goalkeeper situation has been the subject of much debate, and it's one that affects the whole team. Without a top goalkeeper, it's very difficult to challenge for top honours let alone target the Champions League qualification places.

What's the latest on Chelsea outgoings?

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic could both leave the club this summer as the Blues get set for another new start under a new manager, and Mendy could now be another high-profile exit.

Big clubs don't enjoy selling big stars but Chelsea are in a very unique situation given their new owner, their recent spending spree and the fact that they are set to hire a new manager for the fourth time in a year, with Frank Lampard currently heading the club as interim boss.

Chelsea actually need to sell this season as they trim their squad ahead of a season without European football. They also need to act carefully to avoid attracting any more attention from UEFA's Financial Fairplay. Losing Mendy, Mount and Kovacic will not have an unnoticeable effect on Chelsea even in spite of the number of players that have been recruited since Boehly bought the club.

Each player has proven himself to be a top Premier League player and if they all remain in the top flight after they leave, Chelsea will kick themselves for not holding onto talented players and allowing them to strengthen rivals.