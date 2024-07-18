Arsenal, led by sporting director Edu Gaspar, have agreed to pay £86 million to sign a very in-form forward for manager Mikel Arteta, according to a report this week.

Edu and Arteta targeting four key signings for Arsenal

According to some reports, Arsenal are targeting four key signings before the summer window deadline on August 30 - coming in the form of a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

As talks remain ongoing over a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, as widely reported, a large section of supporters are especially keen to see a talismanic new striker come through the door at London Colney.

A goalscoring out-and-out centre-forward has long been seen by many critics as the final missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw. Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney to fill the role last summer, but murmurs of a move for the England international have since cooled.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

While their fondness for Toney appears to have waned, the north Londoners are still believed to be in the market for a new striker if the right opportunity presents itself.

Arteta is rumoured to be a fan of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as a possible alternative to Gabriel Jesus, while more marquee options like Napoli star Victor Osimhen have been mentioned in parts as well.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz bagged a brilliant 51 goals between them in all competitions last season, but Arteta apparently wants a striking partner for Havertz going forward next season.

Arsenal made a good proposal to RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko to fill the role earlier this window, but Edu and co were met with a swift rejection as the Slovenia international chose to stay in the Bundesliga and further his development at his current club.

There are other opportunities for Arsenal in the market, but they may have to invest heavily, with an interesting report now claiming they're willing to do just that.

Arsenal agree to pay £86 million to sign Viktor Gyokeres

As per Leonino, via Standard Sport [17/07/2024, 07:00], Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres remains on Arsenal's wanted list after being heavily linked earlier this year.

It is now claimed that Arsenal have agreed to pay Sporting £86 million to sign Gyokeres, which is believed to be the value of his release clause. The Swede, called "unplayable" by former Coventry City teammate Maxime Biamou, scored a phenomenal 43 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions last season.

Gyokeres bagged a further 15 assists as well, totalling 58 goal contributions over what was a truly exceptional debut season in Portugal. There is a growing clamor for his services as a result, and it will be interesting to see if this report comes to fruition as Edu looks to end the club's long search for a new vocal point up front.