After failing to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, Arsenal and sporting director Edu have now reportedly been offered the chance to solve their problem with a Champions League star.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have once again put themselves front and centre in the early stages of the Premier League title race, even holding champions Manchester City to a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta's side are arguably the favourites to secure victory at the third time of asking following the ACL injury that has ruled Rodri out for the rest of the season.

If they pick up where they left off prior to the international break, they'll certainly give City and leaders Liverpool something to think about, with a trip to Bournemouth now awaiting the north London giants.

Despite going in pursuit of the Premier League title yet again, Arsenal still have one glaring weakness after failing to sign an out-and-out goalscorer in the summer. However, that problem could yet be solved in 2025.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Edu has been given the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, with the forward being offered to the north London club, as well as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Bought for £70m from Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo Muani has failed to make his mark at PSG and remains on the fringes of Luis Enrique's squad, even after Kylian Mbappe's summer departure. Now ready to part ways with the Frenchman, Arsenal seemingly have the chance to swoop in and secure his signature when 2025 arrives.

"Superb" Kolo Muani needs fresh start

Now 25 years old, Kolo Muani - on paper - should be in his prime. Yet as things stand, he's at risk of becoming a case of what could have been and merely the star who Emiliano Martinez denied on his way to helping Lionel Messi lift the 2022 World Cup. With that said, the Frenchman must get his next move right, whether it's to the Premier League or elsewhere.

If the price is right, Arsenal may just be wise to take a gamble on the forward who managed 23 goals and 17 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022/23 campaign before PSG came calling. Also dubbed "superb" even before that season by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the talent is certainly there, it's just about rediscovering it.

Arsenal could certainly do with an added attacking boost to match Manchester City and Liverpool in that department, but whether or not that comes in the form of Kolo Muani in the new year remains to be seen.