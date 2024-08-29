Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar by extension could be preparing a "significant" late bid to sign a £73 million-plus striker, according to reports.

Arsenal sell Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace for £30 million

Earlier this week, Arsenal reached an agreement with Crystal Palace over the transfer of striker Eddie Nketiah, who will make the move to Selhurst Park in a deal which could be worth up to £30 million including add-ons.

The move brings an end to many years at the Emirates Stadium for Nketiah, who first made his professional debut for Arsenal all the way back in 2017, with the Hale End academy graduate moving on to pastures new in search of more Premier League game time.

The 25-year-old played 7,000 minutes in total for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 38 goals over 168 total appearances in that period, and some supporters will be sad to see one of their own leave for a London rival.

Eddie Nketiah's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 168 Goals 38 Assists 7 Bookings 12 Red Cards 1 Minutes played 7,000 via Transfermarkt

However, Nketiah was down Mikel Arteta's pecking order in north London, and a move away is perhaps best for his overall career as he looks to eventually play his way back into the England set up - having managed just one cap for his country to date.

There are suggestions that Arsenal are still active in the transfer window as we fast approach deadline day tomorrow, with Edu and the recruitment team already completing deals for David Raya on a permanent, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino as their three most high-profile senior additions.

It is believed that Arsenal are looking at last-minute opportunities to bring in a new forward after Merino and are chasing a deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale's replacement in Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, having submitted a last-gasp bid for the Spaniard.

Albeit unlikely, there have also been one or two claims in the last few days that Arsenal could move for a new striker to replace Nketiah, and one very surprising rumour has come out of Spain.

Arsenal could make "significant" Darwin Nunez bid

As per one Spanish media source, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is on Edu's radar heading into deadline day. Indeed, "sources close" to Arsenal claim Edu could be preparing a "significant offer" to sign Nunez, with the Uruguayan's future under scrutiny and criticism after failing to deliver in key moments.

Arne Slot's side would demand a fee in excess of £73 million to sell Nunez this late in the day, though it remains to be seen if Arsenal would even be willing to come to close to that figure.

The South American has scored 33 goals in 94 appearances for Liverpool but has played just 18 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.