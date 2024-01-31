Highlights Arsenal may make a bid for a "fantastic" forward known for his speed before the transfer deadline.

Manager Mikel Arteta has had a quiet January transfer window and is frustrated by the lack of new signings.

Arsenal are in need of reinforcements in the forward and central midfield positions, with injuries and contract situations creating a shortage in the squad.

Arsenal sporting director Edu may not be done just yet as fast approach the February 1 transfer deadline, with news coming to light they could still bid for a "fantastic" forward praised for his "top speed".

Arteta suffers quiet January transfer window

Despite the widespread reports linking Arsenal with a new striker and midfielder, not to mention a possible full-back (Fabrizio Romano), manager Mikel Arteta has been forced to endure a pretty quiet window.

Clubs around the Premier League title chasers have moved to strengthen their ranks with solid additions, while Arsenal are forced to watch-on. Arteta even said recently that his side are one of the division's "thinnest" squads.

"We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that's for sure," said the Spaniard to media recently (via The Evening Standard). "And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin."

In the forward areas, Arsenal have just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to select from, leading to their repeated links with Ivan Toney among other world-class strikers.

The Gunners have also been tipped with interest in securing a new central midfield general, as Thomas Partey's reoccurring injury problems prove a thorn in Arteta's side this season.

Recent reports suggest Partey is keen to leave Arsenal soon as well, with the club facing a real midfield shortage given both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are out of contract in the summer. However, Arsenal are yet to be active despite their glaring need for fresh faces in some of the squad.

Supporters may be hoping for a late twist in this regard, with journalist Wayne Veysey sharing some potentially hopeful news.

Arsenal could table late Ibrahim Osman bid

Indeed, the reporter writes for Football Insider that Arsenal could make a last-gasp January offer to sign FC Norsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman.

The Ghanaian, who is a product of the 'Right to Dream' academy like West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, has been a transfer target for Irons boss David Moyes for a good chunk of the window.

Veysey claims that Arsenal are considering a late hijack attempt alongside both Brighton and Brentford, with Osman garnering quite the reputation already in Scandinavia.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig wrote a glowing review on X about Osman's potential, drawing particular attention to his pace.

The teenage sensation has made 16 Danish Super Liga appearances for Nordsjaelland, scoring once and seemingly impressing Premier League scouts.