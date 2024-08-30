Arsenal could pursue a deadline day bid to sign one £40 million striker, with Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team still active in the market before the cut-off at 11pm.

Arsenal scouring market for new forward after Neto deal

An Arsenal deal has been agreed to sign Bournemouth keeper Neto, who will join the north Londoners on a season-long loan, but it is believed Mikel Arteta could see another outfielder or two come in as well.

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been heavily linked in the last 24-48 hours, as has former Man City star Raheem Sterling, who is currently looking for a last-minute way out of Stamford Bridge before the clock runs out.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Sterling, according to some reports, with Arteta and Edu scouring the market for another forward option who can provide competition for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka out-wide.

This comes after their latest confirmed outfield deal was announced earlier this week, coming in the form of a £32 million deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 Transfermarkt

There are many rumours surrounding Sterling and a potential last minute switch to the Emirates today, which would surely come as one of the most headline-grabbing transfers of the window, if it indeed comes to fruition.

Alongside Sterling, sporadic reports suggest a new striker may not be ruled out either, with Arsenal linked to bringing in a number nine all window.

Arsenal could pursue deadline day bid to sign Calvert-Lewin

According to Football Transfers today, Arsenal have Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their radar as an option heading into the afternoon.

The Englishman, who is also attracting late interest from Chelsea, could leave Goodison Park before the deadline - with a move away from Merseyside currently seen as a possibility.

Arsenal could apparently pursue a bid for Calvert-Lewin before 11pm, after previous claims that Everton would demand around £40 million. The 27-year-old's injury record is a cause for concern, but when fit and available, there is little doubt he'd be an asset for any top English side.

“Dominic is a high level striker, an England striker, a Premier League regular goalscorer with all his natural attributes that we see in terms of the types of goals that he can score, his strengths, his speed, his aerial ability,” said Chelsea legend Lampard on Calvert-Lewin in 2022.

“You have to try and play to the best strengths of that without a doubt and I think also, Dominic is a forward that can connect the game and hold the ball and drop in between lines at times as well.

“So there’s a lot to his game and that’s what we can’t take lightly in terms of how much we’ve missed him."