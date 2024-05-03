Arsenal sporting director Edu has personally been given "real belief" that he can strike a "huge summer deal", with the club consequently open to selling a £200,000-per-week ace.

Edu and Arteta set for record Arsenal spend this summer

The next transfer window, according to some reports in the last few weeks, could be Arsenal's biggest ever. Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are set for a record summer spend and could well end up forking out even more than the £208 million splashed on new signings last year, which included a club-record deal for star midfielder Declan Rice.

This comes as the Gunners look to bolster a few key areas and have marquee options in mind. Arsenal are widely thought to be looking at signing a prolific new striker, despite scoring more goals than any other Premier League side this season.

Arsenal are very interested in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as one option, and have been repeatedly linked with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as well.

Arsenal's remaining league fixtures in race for Premier League title Date Bournemouth (home) Tomorrow Man United (away) May 12th Everton (home) May 19th

Alongside the possible addition of a new forward, it has also been claimed that Arsenal want to bring in another midfielder to partner Rice in the centre. Both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are set to leave the club on June 30 when their contracts expire, as things stand, meaning Arsenal are eager to bring in another body.

Thomas Partey's contract also expires in 2025, and his recurring fitness issues highlight the need for Edu to consider a long-term replacement for the Ghanaian.

An ambitious target they've set their sights on, according to widespread reports in the last fortnight, is Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has a soon-to-be-active £100 million release clause in his contract, but it is only available for a limited time over the summer, and some reports have suggested that Edu is ready to sanction a triple-exit to fund Arsenal's move for Guimaraes.

He's been a star player under Eddie Howe, so Newcastle may be reluctant to do business if Arsenal can't trigger his release clause in time, but a new update has offered some hope for Arsenal supporters.

Edu given real hope over Guimaraes deal as Arsenal prepared to sell Partey

According to TEAMtalk, Edu has been given "real belief" a "huge summer deal" can be struck for Guimaraes, and Arsenal are gaining confidence they can sign him.

While current midfielder Partey has been assurance he can stay beyond 2023/24, it is believed Arsenal are open to offers for the £200,000-per-week ace as well, especially as the prospect of a Guimaraes move appears realistic.

It could be one in, one out at the Emirates Stadium, which would undoubtedly upgrade Mikel Arteta's options before next term.