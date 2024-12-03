Any hopes of a straightforward Premier League title race for Arsenal this season were all but obliterated in the weeks leading up to the last international break.

Mikel Arteta's side were beset with ill-timed injuries and silly suspensions, and right as the wheels felt like they were coming off, Sporting Director Edu Gaspar announced he was leaving the club.

Fortunately, things on the pitch have seen a marked improvement over the last week or so, and while we still don't know the impact the Brazilian's departure may have, there are reasons to be optimistic.

In fact, recent reports have indicated his exit has now provided the club with another opportunity to approach an exciting international the club have been interested in for some time.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, talks between Arsenal and Real Sociedad's Director of Football Roberto Olabe over him potentially replacing Edu next season have seen the Gunners bring up the topic of La Real's star midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

The report has revealed that the Spaniard remains a key target for the Gunners in the upcoming transfer windows, and while they'll continue to face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona, recruiting Olabe could give them the edge.

A price is not mentioned in the story, but it has been widely reported since his failed move to Liverpool in the summer that the talented midfielder has a €60m release clause in his contract, which currently converts to just under £50m.

It would be costly and complicated to sign Zubimendi next year, but given his incredible talent, Arsenal have to try, and if Caught Offside is to be believed, they may have a massive advantage next year thanks to the exit of Edu.

Why Arsenal should sign Zubimendi

Due to his incredible ability and plentiful experience, there are several enticing reasons why Arsenal should be looking to sign Zubimendi next year. Still, perhaps one of the most important is actually down to their own players.

For example, while Thomas Partey has put in arguably his best performances for the club since joining this season, and Jorginho has shown he's still got it in the last two games, both players are on the wrong side of 30.

The former is 31 and has an abysmal injury record that has seen him miss 80 games for club and country since moving to North London, while the latter is set to turn 33 in less than three weeks, and while he could maintain his form for another campaign, it would be irresponsible for Arteta and Co to gamble on that fact.

So, it would appear as if the club need to sign a new midfielder capable of playing as an eight and six to develop alongside and compete with Declan Rice over the coming years and, at just 25 years old, the Sociedad ace fits that bill.

However, it should go without saying that it's not just his age that makes the San Sebastian-born ace an appealing prospect, but also his raw ability and skillset.

For example, just last year, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente described the La Real star as one of the "best central midfielders in the world."

It's not hard to see where he's coming from, especially as it was only in July that he came on at half-time in the Euro 2024 Final for an injured Rodri and helped his team to their fourth continental title at the expense of England.

Zubimendi's senior career Team Real Sociedad Spain Appearances 207 15 Starts 165 8 Goals 9 1 Assists 9 0 Major Honours 1 2 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the 5 foot 11 dynamo has 207 appearances under his belt for Sociedad, in which he's scored nine goals, provided nine assists and made his Copa del Rey debut in the 2020 final, starring in defensive midfield and helping his team win, so there should be no concerns over his mentality or ability to handle pressure.

Ultimately, with Partey and Jorginho only getting older, Arsenal will need to rejuvenate their central midfield options sooner rather than later, and based on his form for club and country, Zubimendi looks like the perfect candidate.

Therefore, the club should do what they can to secure his signature before someone else beats them to it.