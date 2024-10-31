Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has his eyes on a new transfer target, with the Brazilian and his recruitment team hard at work identifying options ahead of 2025.

Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park

After keeping Premier League title rivals Liverpool at bay last Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Arne Slot's in-form Reds, Mikel Arteta is preparing his side for a tough trip to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

In his mission to maintain Arsenal's momentum and continue bouncing back from their first defeat of the season against Bournemouth a fortnight ago, Arteta fielded a fairly strong team in their 3-0 win over Preston North End on Wednesday evening, with the Spaniard also having to cope minus a few star players.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Key creator and captain Martin Odegaard has been out for over a month with an ankle injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to be out for the foreseeable after his knee problem flared up again.

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is also out for a "few weeks" after picking up an injury in their Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk last week, so it seems as if Arteta may be forced to field a near-identical team to the side which drew with Liverpool last weekend - depending on Gabriel Magalhaes' condition.

Arsenal remain favourites to win their clash with the Magpies, who haven't gained a single three points in the top flight since their 2-1 victory at Wolves in mid-September, but the nature of the Premier League means there are no certainties in any game.

To give Arteta the best chance of clinching Arsenal's first league title in over 20 years, whilst maintaining their place among the country's most elite sides, Edu and his staff are preparing for the January window and beyond.

Arsenal are believed to remain in the market for a second-choice keeper, despite signing Neto on a season-long loan. Espanyol star Joan Garcia agreed personal terms to join Arsenal in the summer, and he was Edu's preferred target for the role, before they couldn't agree on a transfer fee with his club.

Arsenal eyeing new goalkeeper target in Anthony Patterson

The north Londoners are still keeping a watch brief on Garcia ahead of a potential move, but he isn't the only keeper on their radar.

That is according to The Boot Room, who claim Arsenal are also fond of Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson. The 24-year-old has played a key role in guiding Sunderland to the Championship summit, as they chase promotion back to the top flight after years of absence.

Arsenal are now eyeing a move for Patterson, who is valued at around £20 million by The Black Cats, amid his fine start to 2024/2025 - with teammate Simon Moore calling him a "top class" young keeper.