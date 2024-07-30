Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar are very focused on signing a £60 million striker this summer, with manager Mikel Arteta seemingly on the hunt for an attacking upgrade as he prepares for another Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal still in the market for new striker this summer

Now that a deal for Riccardo Calafiori is confirmed and officially over the line, Arsenal can turn their attention to sealing deals for other transfer targets, as just five weeks remain of the summer window before deadline day.

One of the areas which Arteta is keen to address is going forward, despite the fine form of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and star player Bukayo Saka last season.

While the Gunners possess obvious quality in the attacking areas, Gabriel Martinelli suffered a slight dip in form towards the back end of 2023/2024, while Gabriel Jesus endured an injury-hit campaign himself.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arteta is keen on a striking partner for Havertz, according to some reports, which has potentially motivated Arsenal to scour the market for extra options. Ajax forward Brian Brobbey is on Arsenal's agenda, while rumours have circulated regarding a potential move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen as well.

Sky transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio even suggested last week that Arsenal could make an offer for Osimhen before deadline day on August 30, despite the Nigerian already having plenty of suitors in PSG, Chelsea and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport back Arsenal's interest in Osimhen this week, with the outlet claiming that the north Londoners have made an approach. The Nigerian would be a statement capture given his star quality and impressive goal record since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, having scored 76 goals across 133 appearances in all competitions.

However, while Arsenal have registered an interest in Osimhen, it is believed that Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres remains firmly the priority.

Edu very focused on signing Gyokeres for Arsenal

Indeed, Corriere dello Sport claim that Arsenal and Edu are "very focused" on signing Gyokeres for Arteta, despite their approach for Osimhen.

The Swede's contract includes an £86 million release clause, but other sectors of the media believe Ruben Amorim's side could green-light his exit for a much cheaper fee of around £60 million.

As well as this, there were claims earlier this year that Gyokeres has made Arsenal his "first choice" destination if he is to leave Sporting, so there may be no trouble agreeing a deal on the player's side.

The former Coventry City star bagged a phenomenal 43 goals in 50 appearances last season, marking himself out as a highly prolific marksman. “He is a very strong striker, a player who can not only keep and hold the ball but he can hurt you. He can run into the channels and he’s strong,” said Slaven Bilic.

"He’s not an old-fashioned typical target man though, because target men have problem in movement. He is a target man but also has good movement."