Arsenal and sporting director Edu have "positioned" themselves in the race to sign a record-breaking young talent who's wanted across the continent.

Arsenal keen to sign "young" and "energetic" players for Arteta

Speaking on their transfer plans for the summer, Edu addressed exactly the type of players Arsenal are looking to bring in.

Mikel Arteta has built a winning team since joining from Man City, and that has been nurtured over many seasons as the club look towards the future as well as the present.

As the table-topping Gunners chase their first league title in 20 years under Arteta, Edu revealed that Arsenal want to sign "young" players with "beautiful" futures ahead of them.

"We already have our targets,” said the Brazilian (via TNT Sports). “We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

Arsenal's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.69 Declan Rice 7.40 Martin Odegaard 7.33 Gabriel Martinelli 7.10 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.04

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important. So the way we transmit to the fans, transmit to people our commitment – sometimes you can lose, you can win games, it’s all part of the sport – helps us perform the best way possible and show the passion we have for the club and try to be win as many games as we can.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Arsenal have their eyes on Brazilian talent Douglas Mendes as one option for the future, and another who has now found himself on their radar is AC Milan forward starlet Franceso Camarda.

Arsenal position themselves in Camarda transfer race

The 16-year-old, who became Serie A's youngest ever player to make their debut earlier this season, is wanted across Europe.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who also explain that Arsenal have "positioned" themselves in the race for Camarda alongside a host of other top sides. The attacker has a stellar reputation, and could well emerge as one of the continent's next young stars.