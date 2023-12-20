Arsenal chief Edu is said to be a "big fan" of one £100 million Brazilian, and the north Londoners are now "set to push" for his signing next year.

Edu's transfer plans for 2024

2024 is fast approaching, with transfer rumours now becoming more and more prevalent ahead of January. According to recent reports, Arsenal are very keen on bringing in a new central midfielder to replace Thomas Partey and a proven goalscorer who can provide that extra bit of cutting edge.

The Gunners are flying on the field, winning four out of their last five Premier League games and sailing through to the last 16 of the Champions League. After spending over £200m in the summer on new signings, some of Edu and manager Mikel Arteta's business has paid dividends.

Club-record acquisition Declan Rice has been a revelation since joining from West Ham for £105 million, while goalkeeper David Raya's loan deal is to be made permanent at Arsenal (Fabrizio Romano).

However, the striking and midfield area could prove a problem if left unresolved. Arteta's got just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to pick from going forward, which has lead to Arsenal becoming favourites to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Partey's reoccurring injury problems this season, coupled with his trip away for AFCON at the start of next year, is also motivating interest in the likes of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has starred under Unai Emery this season, scoring five goals and assisting two others in 16 top flight matches as a key mainstay.

A January deal may be very difficult to pull off, but that isn't to say Arsenal won't make an attempt at some point in 2024.

Edu set to push for 2024 Luiz signing

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Edu is a "big fan" of Luiz and "set to push" for his signing at Arsenal.

However, this won't be until later in the year, as Arsenal may be operating on a somewhat more limited January budget due to their lavish summer spending.

Luiz is said to be valued at around £100 million, meaning a winter move looks pretty off the cards, but Arsenal can be more gung-ho in the summer window and go all out for the ex-Man City man.

Fresh funds will be made available later on in 2024, and Edu will have significantly more to invest in marquee signings. There could well be space at that point, even if Arsenal sign another midfielder in January, as the likes of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are out of contract in June.

Douglas Luiz's best Premier League games this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham 8.81 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.94 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton 7.87 Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa 7.80 Aston Villa 3-1 Luton 7.66

Club legend Ian Wright, commenting on Luiz's ability earlier this year, expressed his real admiration for the 25-year-old.

"He [Luiz] is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League. He is so underrated," said Wright.

"They [Villa] blasted us (on Sunday). We had no chance. It was men against boys."