Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is said to be a long-time fan of a £30 million striker, as the Gunners look at signing a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah in talks to join Marseille from Arsenal

The saga revolving around Nketiah and his future in north London could be about to go right down to the wire, following weeks of links to Ligue 1 giants Marseille, where manager Roberto De Zerbi is poaching Premier League stars for his new team.

Nketiah has been heavily linked with a move to Marseille since last month, with reports claiming the Englishman is very much in favour of joining De Zerbi's side. Indeed, some outlets have stated that Nketiah has already agreed personal terms with Marseille, and others believe that the 25-year-old is ready to take a wage cut so he can join them (Football Transfers).

In any case, it appears a move to France is very much on the cards for the former Leeds United loanee, with Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna writing that Mikel Arteta's side are ready to reduce their demands.

Nketiah scored five goals and assisted two others in 27 Premier League appearances last season, but the majority of his appearances came off the substitute's bench. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus seemingly preferred as centre-forward options, the time could be right for Nketiah to pursue his next career move, and Marseille certainly seems like a viable option.

He could well be the next Hale End academy product to be sold after Emile Smith-Rowe, but Arsenal apparently value Nketiah at around £30 million, so it will be interesting to see just how much De Zerbi and co are willing to pay.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Arteta and Edu must have some confidence that a move will go through, as Football Transfers claim they're already on the look-out for replacements. Arsenal apparently want a sale done quickly, so they can source Nketiah's heir before the cut-off on August 30.

Edu is a long-time fan of Brighton star Joao Pedro

FT also state that Arsenal still have their eyes on Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, who the Seagulls signed for a club-record £30 million last summer.

The one-cap Brazil international bagged 20 goals and three assists across 40 appearances in all competitions under De Zerbi last term, and it is believed that Edu is a long-time fan of Pedro as Arsenal eye a replacement for Nketiah.

Another aspect of this potential move, which may help Arsenal, is the club's excellent business relationship with Brighton.