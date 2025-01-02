After swapping Arsenal for Nottingham Forest and the chance to have a role in three different clubs this year, Edu Gaspar could instantly put his South American links to good use and sign a future star for the Midlands outfit.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

With the festive fixtures over and the second-half of the season set to get underway, Forest are beginning to look less like a flash in the pan and more like a force to be reckoned with in the race to secure a top four place in the Premier League. Sat as high as third with a five-point gap on fifth-place Newcastle United, Nuno Espirito Santo has taken Forest back to the heights of old in English football.

That said, there's still a long way to go before Forest can confirm their European tour with plenty of twists and turns to come in true Premier League style. The January transfer window could yet help speed things up, however.

According to The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are now eyeing a January move to sign Kaua Elias from Fluminense in a deal that would see Edu instantly put his South American links to good use.

The Brazilian sporting director did exactly that during the early days of his Arsenal tenure to welcome Gabriel Martinelli in what proved to be a stroke of genius. Now years later, it's Forest who could benefit from his South American links to sign a future star of their own.

Still just 18 years old, Elias has already made an impact on the Fluminense first team and could yet join compatriot Murillo at the City Ground as soon as this month if Forest decide to make an official move.

"Exciting" Elias can become Wood heir

As impressive as Chris Wood has been this season, there's no form that can stand in the way of the ticking clock on a player's career and at 33 years old, the forward is edging closer and closer past his best years. Forest are in no position to panic, however. On their way to Champions League qualification, a move to the City Ground is once again an attractive prospect for young talents like Elias.

The Brazilian has already earned plenty of fans in his right too, with South American football expert Nathan Joyes dubbing the teenager "the next exciting striker in Brazil" last summer.

It would, therefore, signal quite the coup if Forest did manage to welcome such a young talent who already made an impact for Fluminense throughout 2024 and someone who could eventually replace Wood. With the January window underway, the youngster is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks.