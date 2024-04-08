Arsenal are cranking up the pressure ahead of the summer transfer window, it has emerged, as they fight with several of Europe's top clubs to land a bargain new player.

Gunners seeking silverware

Heading into the final month of the season, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta still have two major trophies left to play for. They currently sit top of the Premier League courtesy of a 3-0 win over Brighton, coupled with Liverpool dropping points in an eventful draw at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the Reds by only goal difference, they sit a point clear of third placed Manchester City heading into the final seven games of a pulsating campaign, and they are yet to lose in the top flight in 2024, conceding just four goals in the process.

The race for the Premier League crown Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Arsenal 31 22 5 4 51 71 Liverpool 31 21 8 2 42 71 Manchester City 31 21 7 3 40 70

Meanwhile, they face a struggling Bayern Munich side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg on Tuesday evening, in a bid to win their first ever European trophy. Should they make it past the German giants, one of Real Madrid and Manchester City will stand between Arteta's side and a place in a first Champions League final since 2006.

There is still work to do in the summer though, with plenty of change expected ahead of the new season.

Edu ramping up move for goalkeeper

One of the major changes expected in north London this summer is between the posts. David Raya was signed on loan from Brentford last summer, but has gone on to make himself the undisputed no.1 at the Emirates Stadium with a string of fine performances, and it is assumed that the option to buy the Spaniard for £27m will be taken up at the end of the season.

It means that Aaron Ramsdale is likely to be looking for a move away from Arsenal amid reported interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United, with the shot-stopper slipping down the pecking order in Gareth Southgate's squad thanks to a lack of playing time at club level.

In turn, this will leave Arsenal needing a new no.2 goalkeeper to provide competition and cover for Raya, and should sources in Italy be believed, they have identified Brazilian shot-stopper Bento as their man. The Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper has a long list of suitors and is expected to make a move this summer, with the Brazilian having been hailed as a "fantastic" no.1 by footballing expert Zach Lowy on X.

Last month, he dismissed claims that he had already agreed a move to Inter Milan. "There is nothing concrete. I am 100% focused on Athletico Paranaense," he explained.

Now, Calcio Mercato report that Inter are pushing to complete a deal because they are wary that both the Gunners and Chelsea are 'starting to increase the pressure' for his signature as both look to solve their problems between the posts.

It has been reported that he could be available for just 20m euros this summer (£17m) despite his 60m euro release clause, and with Bento earning just £18,000 per week on his current deal, he is set for a hefty pay rise should he make a European switch.

The Gunners may struggle to convince him to come and play as second choice, but they certainly have the financial muscle to try and change that.