Arsenal are ready to make a move for a marquee striker this summer, and have already decided to join the race for one superstar.

Arsenal chase new number nine

It is no secret that Arsenal are in need of a striker this summer. The Gunners are in unstoppable form in the Premier League as things stand, but have struggled in the out and out forward department nonetheless.

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined through injury, managing just 13 starts and finding the net just four times. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has struggled to take on the mantle, which has led to Mikel Arteta experimenting with one of Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard as his striker in recent weeks.

Player Premier League Minutes 23/24 Premier League Goals 23/24 Gabriel Jesus 1099 4 Kai Havertz 1525 5 Eddie Nketiah 1030 5

Though effective in the short term, it is clear the Gunners need a new frontman for next season, and there is already significant speculation as to who that player could be.

Osimhen on Gunners radar

Obviously, Victor Osimhen is the name that springs to mind when looking across the striker market, with the Nigerian attacker having a £113m release clause in his contract according to reports in Italy. The problem is that the Gunners are not the only side keen on adding the Napoli man to their attack, with Premier League rivals Chelsea and European giants Paris Saint Germain both also keen on the forward and both likely to be able to offer a more financially lucrative package.

That is not set to deter Arteta and Edu however. As per Sports Witness, the club are "ready to sign up" for the race for his signature, with Osimhen having previously stated that a move to the Premier League would be his dream.

The £113m release clause would also come with hefty wages, with Osimhen likely to demand a significant increase on his current £8.5m per year deal (£163,000 per week).

Osimhen's first preference appears to be Chelsea, but barring a major turnaround in the second half of the campaign the Blues will not be able to offer a chance to shine on the Champions League stage, while Arsenal are set to be in next season's competition as things stand, something that could work in their favour.

The decision follows up on Mikel Arteta's recent comments where he insisted that his side must be 'in the conversation' to sign Kylian Mbappe when he leaves Paris Saint Germain this summer, despite his destination already seemingly set in stone in the form of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should they fail to land Osimhen, the club have plenty of other options. Ivan Toney has gone on record revealing that he would like his next club to be Arsenal or Liverpool, while the Gunners have also been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has a £43m release clause in his contract with the German side.