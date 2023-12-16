Sporting director Edu has reportedly set his sights on a new Arsenal striker target, and it is believed that the club are prepared to make a unique offer.

Edu's rumoured Arsenal striker plans for January

As per widespread reports, the Gunners have their eyes on a new striker and midfield heir to Thomas Partey in 2024. Their lack of senior number nines, bar Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, has lead to Arsenal's interest in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney and other top European forwards. The likes of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Santos striker Marcos Leonardo come as other strikers Arsenal could sign.

Toney, who scored 20 league goals last season, is even rumoured to prefer Arsenal as his number one landing spot over fellow interested sides like Chelsea (Fabrizio Romano).

Leonardo, meanwhile, is fully expected to leave Santos after the club's first ever relegation in their 111-year history. Arsenal are real suitors for the 20-year-old, with some reports even believing Edu has submitted a bid for Leonardo pre-January.

As the rumour mill continues to churn, especially as we approach the transfer market's reopening, one fact is that Arsenal should definitely consider bringing in a proven, goalscoring centre-forward.

“Where they are going to be lacking is the striker position," said club legend Ray Parlour to TEAMtalk last month.

"In teams I played in we had four top strikers so I think that is one area they need to improve. I know Jesus is out at the moment and Nketiah did brilliantly getting his hat-trick at the weekend but there is not a lot of options up front.

“I am sure Arteta, if there is someone available whether on loan or someone who is not playing on a regular basis but who he knows can do a decent job, will be looking for options. When you are chasing a goal you have got to change it up front and they do not have that at the moment. That might be the place they will be looking at."

New striker claims are emerging on an almost constant basis, with a report now sharing news on who appears to be a never-before mentioned target.

Arsenal plotting Boulaye Dia unique bid

That person is Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia. The former Villarreal man bagged 16 goals in 33 league appearances for his current club on loan last season, signing permanently in the summer after an excellent debut year.

Arsenal appear to have taken note of this, with Edu and co prepared to make a £13 million part-exchange bid for Dia - which includes youngster Charlie Patino.

That is according to newspaper Le Cronache (via Salernonotizie), who also claim that further developments on the matter are expected "in the coming days".

The Senegal striker has 25 caps for his country, where he's bagged six goals, and was a member of their AFCON winning team.