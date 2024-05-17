Sporting director Edu and Arsenal have now been offered the chance to sign a £17 million midfielder who's drawn comparison with Gunners legend Santi Cazorla.

Arsenal seeking to sign new midfielder for Arteta this summer

A new midfielder is one of four key signings which Arsenal are looking to make when the transfer window reopens on June 14 (Simon Collings).

As well as in the middle of the park, it is believed that a new goalkeeper, defender and forward are also on the agenda - but a potential opening in Mikel Arteta's midfield has seen a host of big names linked with a move to the Emirates lately.

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Thomas Partey(GiveMeSport), and with the Ghanaian entering the final 12 months of his contract, Premier League stars like Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes are being targeted by Edu.

Arsenal have apparently held discussions with Guimaraes and his entourage already, with the Brazilian's contract set to include a £100 million release clause from the end of May to the last week of June (Fabrizio Romano), though they will have to fend off rival interest from Manchester City.

He is by no means the only midfielder linked with a move to north London, though, as reports have also surrounded Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Tuttosport boldly claimed this week that Arsenal have already made a formal bid to sign Zubimendi, with the Spaniard's contract including a far more affordable exit clause of around £52 million.

£50-£60 million Everton ace Amadou Onana is believed to be on Arsenal's transfer shortlist as well, but former defender Mikael Silvestre believes he isn't quite ready to step up to that level.

"He’s (Onana) improved a lot," said Silvestre. "I’m not sure he’s at the level to improve the current squad. If you’re chasing the Premier League title with City and with Liverpool, I don’t think he’s fully ready to improve the midfield. He still has some work to do. Number one would be concentration.

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 1-0 Sheffield United 7.71 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Everton 1-2 Luton Town 7.33

"Sometimes he loses the ball too easily and his decision-making is not 100% there yet. It’s a bit too early for him to be a contender in midfield for Arsenal."

All of the aforementioned players have one thing in common - they're all valued at around £50 million-plus. As Edu looks to strengthen multiple areas of the squad, he'll be looking to save money where possible, and it appears he's been presented with a potential bargain opportunity.

Arsenal offered chance to sign PSG midfielder Carlos Soler

According to HITC, Arsenal have been offered £17 million Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

The Spaniard, who's struggled for consistent chances in Luis Enrique's starting elevens this season, is available to sign for Arsenal and other interested sides. He's been likened to former fan favourite Cazorla, which may endear him to the Gunners faithful immediately.

Arsenal also have a historic link to Soler, as it is believed Arteta was keen on signing the 27-year-old all the way back in 2020 (Lyall Thomas, Sky Sports).