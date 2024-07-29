With their transfer window sparking to life courtesy of Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal are now reportedly prepared to submit an offer worth £42m to sign an attacking reinforcement this summer.

Arsenal transfer news

It now seems just a matter of time before Calafiori is officially presented as an Arsenal player, with the Gunners reportedly finally getting their man. He arrives off the back of an outstanding season for Bologna, who shocked the Serie A by qualifying for the Champions League and then followed that up with a soid performance in an otherwise poor Italian side at Euro 2024.

Calafiori's arrival could just be the start of a late flurry from Arsenal. The north London side have just over a month left to complete further incomings and could now use Nico Williams' reported move to Barcelona to land a long-term target.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, sporting director Edu Gaspar is on the case and Arsenal are prepared to submit a €50m (£42m) bid to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. The Gunners aren't the only club interested, however, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reportedly submitting a bid worth €65m (£55m) for the Brazilian.

That said, it is reportedly believed that Barcelona would be willing to accept an offer worth €60m (£51m) if Arsenal were to push for a deal in the next month, in what could be seen as a major boost for those at the Emirates. Raphinha is likely to fall down the pecking order at the Nou Camp if Williams arrives this summer, opening the door for his potential exit.

"Wise" Raphinha can offer Saka backup

When taking a detailed look at Arsenal's squad, it's easy to tick boxes for depth in central defence, in the frontline and on the left-hand side. What Mikel Arteta arguably does not have, however, is adequate backup for star man Bukayo Saka, which is where Raphinha could come in.

The current Arsenal winger is at risk of burning out throughout the campaign if the Gunners place the responsibility on him to be the match-winner week in, week out. By signing Raphinha, Arsenal could ease that pressure significantly and only add to the longevity of Saka's place among the very best for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Raphinha Bukayo Saka Goals 6 16 Assists 9 9 Key passes P90 2.70 2.81 Ball Recoveries P90 4.87 4.78 Minutes 1,368 2,919

A player who is able to create to a similar level as Saka, Raphinha previously earned the praise of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, who described his interpretation of the game as "wise" via the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Physically, he is the best, technically he is at the level of the best and the interpretation that he has of the game is very good, very wise.

"He is within the group of such a powerful nation as Brazil. He shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world."