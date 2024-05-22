Arsenal, and by extension sporting director Edu, have opened initial talks over signing a £43 million new forward target for manager Mikel Arteta.

Edu targeting new forward signing at Arsenal this summer

A fresh attacking option is just one of the Gunners' four transfer aims when the window reopens on June 14, with Edu also looking to bring in a goalkeeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale, a new defender and midfielder (Simon Collings).

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz scored a combined 51 goals between them in all competitions last season, with Arsenal totalling a brilliant 91 league goals as a team over the course of 2023/2024.

Their attacking brilliance was a major factor in Arteta's side pushing Man City to the final day, especially following the turn of the year, where the Gunners looked near-unstoppable going forward.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Martinelli 8

However, it is believed Arteta and Edu are looking at fresh attacking options to elevate Arsenal up that extra gear and finally win them a Premier League title - after consecutive years falling just behind City.

Arsenal have been targeting Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres as one option, alongside the likes of Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee and RB Leizpig ace Benjamin Sesko - with a natural number nine looking likely to arrive at Hale End this summer. As well as a striker, Edu has been eyeing up attacking midfielders, including the likes of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Now, an interesting new name turning heads at the Emirates Stadium is Rennes starlet Desire Doue.

Arsenal open initial talks over signing Doue

According to Sport Zone, as relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal have held "initial contacts" over signing Doue with the player's representatives, but so have Manchester United.

The 18-year-old made 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes over 2023/2024, scoring four goals and bagging four assists, with the teenager also featuring very regularly over 2022/2023 as well.

Stars like Jeremy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga have already emerged from Rennes, going on to sign for Man City and Real Madrid respectively, and perhaps Doue is the next in a long line of talents to come out of Roazhan Park, valued up to €50m (£43m).

There is a sense he is destined for big things, with praise coming from the Frenchman's teammates already, who believe he'll be "unplayable" once he becomes more consistent.

"He's a very talented player with a great sense of football," said Stade Rennais midfielder Baptiste Santamaria. "But he's still young.

"But he's a player who aspires to go to the biggest clubs. He's one of a kind: he likes to hit the ball but he's solid on his feet. Desire's technical, percussive and physical qualities are quite incredible. When he becomes more consistent, he'll be unplayable. For his age, he's the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career."