Arsenal fell short of securing the Premier League title at the end of last season as they finished runners-up behind Manchester City for the second year in succession.

The Gunners will now be hoping that it is third time lucky for them this term and they could use the summer transfer window to bolster their chances of lifting silverware in nine months.

Edu and Mikel Arteta have not been particularly busy in the market in recent months, however, as Riccardo Calafiori is the only new addition to the team from Bologna, alongside David Raya's loan deal from Brentford being made permanent.

The London giants are, though, now reportedly eyeing up a swoop to sign an attacker to improve the manager's options at the top end of the pitch.

Arsenal plotting move for Bundesliga star

According to Football Insider, Edu is plotting a move to sign France international winger Kingsley Coman from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. The report claims that the North London outfit are hoping to bring in the 28-year-old whiz on a season-long loan to compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a spot on the left flank.

It states that Coman is keen to make the switch to The Emirates to play in the Premier League but would want 'assurances' over his playing time before giving the green light to a transfer.

Football Insider adds that the Bavarian side are prepared to sanction an exit for the former Juventus speedster this summer. However, they would want an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer and it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal are willing to commit to that.

Why Arsenal should sign Kingsley Coman

The £280k-per-week star is an experienced player in Europe who has proven himself over the course of a number of years in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

He won Europe's premier competition in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring the winner against his former side Paris Saint-Germain, and has produced 16 goals and 17 assists in 60 outings during his career.

Coman, who was once hailed as "formidable" by former coach Patrick Gonfalone, has racked up 41 goals and 44 assists in 199 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Kingsley Coman 22/23 Bundesliga 23/24 Bundesliga Appearances 24 17 Goals 8 3 Big chances created 8 4 Assists 5 3 Key passes per game 1.8 1.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he has been a solid contributor for the German giants over the last two seasons, when selected, with 23 goals and 'big chances' combined in 41 games.

These statistics suggest that the quality is there, both domestically and in the Champions League, for him to come in and provide Arteta with another excellent attacking option to ensure that he has the depth in his squad to compete on all fronts.

The French ace could come in and offer competition for Martinelli, who produced six goals and four assists in 35 Premier League matches last season, whilst also being an experienced mentor for the Brazil international to learn from over the coming months.