Edu is prepared to make an Arsenal offer for a £102 million striker, who could actually leave for less than this if they open negotiations.

Edu targeting new striker for Arsenal before start of pre-season tour

The Gunners will commence their pre-season tour of the USA on July 24 and will begin their 2024/2025 preparations that day in Los Angeles against Bournemouth.

This comes after reports that Arsenal wish to sign a prime new striker before their pre-season tour kicks off, meaning the north Londoners have just a few weeks to get one over the line if they're still aiming for a quick summer deal.

Mikel Arteta's side bagged an impressive 90-plus goals in the Premier League last season, which helped to score them 89 points on the board as they narrowly missed out on their first title in 20 years to Man City.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

However, it is widely believed that a star centre-forward could be the final missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw. Arsenal tried to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, even submitting an offer for the Slovenian, but he instead chose to remain at his current club and pen a new contract.

The 21-year-old would've been an astute purchase, as reports at the time indicated he was available for the value of his previous £55 million release clause, after a season where he scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal unfortunately missed out on what could've been a very good signing, and a host of strikers have been linked since. The Gunners reportedly have their eyes on Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as two alternatives to Sesko, and another could be Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The latter is Serie A's most prolific goalscorer, racking up 65 goals in 108 league outings for Napoli since he joined from Lille in a £69 million deal four years ago. Arsenal and Chelsea have been named as Premier League contenders for Osimhen since the turn of the year, as explained by journalist Ben Jacobs in February.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen," said Jacobs.

"It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Edu prepared to make Arsenal bid for Osimhen

According to a report from Spain this week, they're very much still in the race for him. Indeed, it is believed Edu and Arsenal are willing to make an offer for Osimhen, who could leave for less than his £102 million release clause if clubs open talks and force Aurelio De Laurentiis' hand.

Arsenal would have to push the boat out in terms of salary, as his rumoured £250,000-per-week wage demands would make Osimen the third-highest earner at Hale End.