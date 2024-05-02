Sporting director Edu and the Arsenal board are ready to green-light three senior players' exits this summer in an effort to fund the major signing of a £100 million star.

Arsenal draw up plans to sign striker, midfielder and winger

The north Londoners are preparing for what will be another crucial summer window, regardless of whether or not they pip Man City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal have scored more goals and conceded the fewest of any other side in the top flight, but City are usually near-unstoppable at this point of the season and currently hold all the cards with a game in hand on Mikel Arteta's side - who currently top the league by one point.

Following what has been an excellent campaign in terms of form, it will be a real disappointment if Arsenal miss out on the title again after also coming close last season. However, if that is to be the case, Edu and co will soon have an opportunity to shore up the squad and come back stronger next campaign.

The Brazilian and Arsenal chiefs are thought to be eyeing a new striker, midfielder and potentially another winger - according to reliable journalist Charles Watts.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," Watts said to CaughtOffside recently.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Bukayo Saka 19 Leandro Trossard 15 Kai Havertz 13 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

In terms of the midfield players attracting Arsenal interest, one big name who's been repeatedly linked is Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies midfielder has continued to star under Eddie Howe this season, leading to big clubs targeting a summer move for him, but sides will have a limited time to pay the £100 million release clause in his contract - which is only valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the last week of June (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal are considering a summer bid for Guimaraes alongside Man City, and a new report has shed light on how they plan to move for him.

Edu ready to sanction triple Arsenal exit to afford Guimaraes deal

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to offload Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah to fund a move for Guimaraes this summer - as all three don't feature in Arteta's long-term plans.

All three are also homegrown and will count as pure profit, as Arsenal look to try and afford a move for Guimaraes without sailing too close to the wind in terms of potentially breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

It's added that the Gunners face a race against time to raise the funds needed to sign the £160,000-per-week Guimaraes, due to his release clause only being valid until the end of next month.