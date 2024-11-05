Arsenal have lost influential sporting director Edu Gaspar in what is terrible news for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners, with a report shedding light on one of his final acts before deciding to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Edu Gaspar announces departure from Arsenal

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel originally broke the news that Edu was set to quit Arsenal, which sent shock waves throughout the fandom and beyond, and that was later confirmed by the man himself in a heartfelt statement.

Related Suggestion hugely respected chief is a favourite to replace Edu at Arsenal The Brazilian left his post as sporting director in a surprise announcement this week.

The 46-year-old, who was responsible for Arteta's appointment at N5 and key signings like Martin Odegaard for just £30 million, departs after more than five years at Arsenal and appears set to link up with Evangelos Marinakis - where he will oversee the development of clubs like Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave under the Greek's ownership (Miguel Delaney and other reliable media sources).

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8

The news is a bitter blow for Arsenal, who are now also falling behind in the Premier League title race and sit seven points behind league leaders Liverpool following three straight top-flight matches without a win.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge," said Edu's announcement after leaving Arsenal.

“Arsenal will always remain in my heart. This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

"I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

"I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best”.

There are suggestions that Jason Ayto is a firm contender to replace Edu, given the assistant director has worked closely with the Brazilian and is well aware of how he operates.

Edu tried to sign Raphinha in one of final acts before leaving Arsenal

According to The Mirror, one of Edu's final acts before quitting was an attempted deal for Barcelona star Raphinha - who is now enjoying the form of his life in Spain with 11 goals and nine assists in just 15 total appearances so far this term.

It is believed Edu even led Arsenal talks to sign Raphinha, but the Brazilian wanted first-eleven assurances and ultimately decided to stay at Barca.

Based off his current form, a deal for him would've been quite the parting gift, with Raheem Sterling joining the north Londoners on a season-long loan instead. However, it is unclear whether Raphinha would've been able to replicate the kind of numbers he's showing now at Arsenal, considering the host of star players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka playing in his position.