Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar are set to make a £22 million bid to sign a "really exciting" forward this week, according to reports.

Edu and Arteta target third Arsenal signing after Calafiori

It's been over a week since Arsenal confirmed the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, who joined the Gunners in a deal worth an initial £34 million after a very impressive 23/24 Serie A campaign and a standout Euro 2024 outing for Italy.

Calafiori's versatility as a centre-back and left-back will be invaluable for manager Mikel Arteta, who now has an alternative option to star central defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, as well as cover further wide of his defensive line.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compared in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

The 22-year-old is Arsenal's second capture of the summer window, which closes on August 30, coming after the north Londoners triggered David Raya's obligation-to-buy clause in a £27 million permanent transfer from Brentford.

Now, attention has switched to who else could come in and strengthen Arteta's ranks in the next few weeks. Arsenal are believed to still be pursuing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, as Edu and co look to shore up the club's numbers in that area of the park.

Meanwhile, it is also believed Arsenal could attempt to secure another forward, whether that be an out-and-out striker or winger. Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams are just some of the players linked with moves to Arsenal before deadline day, and supporters will be hoping for some more movement soon.

There is also the possibility of previously non-linked players emerging as new targets for Arsenal, and one of them is now Internacional starlet Gabriel Carvalho.

The 16-year-old, who made his senior debut for Internacional in Brasileiro Série A just two months ago, coming off the bench to grab an assist against Vitoria, has also started their last two league games against Bahia and Palmeiras.

Carvalho could be the latest Brazilian talent set to make waves, and he's already drawing attention from the Premier League.

Arsenal set to table bid for Gabriel Carvalho this week

According to information collected by Internacional TimeLine on X, Arsenal are set to table a £22 million bid to sign Carvalho from Internacional this week, plus additional bonuses.

While the teenage sensation has made just a handful of senior appearances, Football Anaylst Ben Mattinson, an expert on academy-level players, says he's a player to seriously watch out for.

"Carvalho is a player whose maturity shines bright," wrote Mattinson on X. "#10 winger who’s the main driving force of attacks, picking up the ball from deeper positions, carrying into the final third, taking on players. He’s a really exciting, intelligent creator."