A close advisor of Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has now told the Gunners to make a move for one £40 million Brazil international this summer.

Arsenal targeting four major signings with Edu ready to spend

It is believed by reliable media sources that Arsenal wish to back manager Mikel Arteta with four key signings across a variety of positions.

Indeed, Standard Sport reporter Simon Collings claimed last week that Arsenal are targeting a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker - with other reports claiming Edu could oversee a record-breaking expenditure on new signings this summer as well.

Defensively, it is thought that the north Londoners have had their eyes on both new full-backs and central defensive options. Arsenal are interested in Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande as an option for the heart of Arteta's backline, and the same can be said for Crystal Palace stalwart Marc Guehi.

At full-back, the north Londoners have been regularly linked with a potential swoop for Turkish defender Ferdi Kadioglu, and some there have even been some suggestions that the £30 million man has already agreed to join them (Yagiz Sabuncuoglu).

It remains to be seen if that audacious claim will come to fruition, but reports like this strongly hint that a new full-back could be on the cards for Arsenal this summer. Arteta is said to want additional cover at right-back, with Jurrien Timber's ACL injury earlier this season perhaps highlighting exactly why that position needs to be reinforced.

Ben White has starred in the role this season, being deployed as a right-back constantly ever since the rise of William Saliba at the start of 2022/2023, but the Englishman has admitted to his limitations.

"Some of the videos I have seen, maybe others don't see it, but if I lost the runner or if I don't do that, they will probably score. It comes back to doing anything to win," said White on his right-back role at Arsenal.

Ben White's best league games for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 9.43 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 8.48 Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal 8.13 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford 7.77 Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace 7.56

"I know I'm not going to stop everyone and I know I'm not the best one-v-one defender, but I know I can do things to help the team in game situations against their winger.

"Every game, normally the winger is the best player so it's always a challenge and I have to do my homework and try and stop him. There's all sorts [happening at set-pieces], standing on your feet, elbows. It's OK. I just have to stand in the way and see what happens."

Arsenal urged to make Yan Couto move by Edu advisor

Arteta cannot be so reliant on White, despite his phenomenal form, and it is believed that they could look to Brazil international defender Yan Couto.

The £40 million ace, who has enjoyed a fine season on loan at Girona from Man City, is now being looked at. As relayed by Football Transfers, Arteta's side were rumoured to be closing in on a deal for Couto in 2020, but the 21-year-old opted for a move to Eastlands instead.

FT also state their own information that chief scout Paulo Xavier has told Arsenal to make a move for Couto this summer. Indeed, the ex-Real Madrid employee, who is a close advisor of Edu, is said to have pushed the South American forward behind-the-scenes.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal formalise that interest after being advised to, but Couto's age and price tag make him a pretty tempting target.