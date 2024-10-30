In what could be their answer to Erling Haaland, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting a summer move to sign one of the most in-form forwards in European football in a big-money deal.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst it is a difficult task to find a weakness in this current Liverpool side, Diogo Jota's recent injury has arguably exposed one area of concern for Arne Slot. The Portugal international started the season in fine form before injury struck in unsurprising fashion, given Jota's injury history, to rule him out until after the November international break.

In his place has so far been Darwin Nunez, who returned to the scoresheet against RB Leipzig in midweek before then assisting Mohamed Salah's equaliser against Arsenal, but question marks still remain.

Can the forward take the Reds to Premier League glory amid Jota's injury concerns? The Premier League has seen the impact that Haaland has made, but Anfield is yet to see evidence that Nunez can be their answer to the ruthless Norwegian. Instead, one man could emerge to provide exactly that.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, sporting director Michael Edwards is now battling to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres for Liverpool as the Reds begin to plot a summer move that could be worth a discounted price of around €60-70m (£50m-£58m).

Racing alongside the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, Liverpool could take Slot's side up another level entirely by signing Gyokeres next summer.

"Strong" Gyokeres could be Liverpool's Haaland

Not many, if any, stand a chance at keeping up with the goalscoring exploits of Haaland, but Gyokeres is among the rare few currently doing the impossible. The Swede is one of the most clinical forwards around and has that same power that Haaland possesses in abundance alongside a ruthless streak when an opportunity falls his way - two things that Nunez arguably lacks.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Viktor Gyokeres Erling Haaland Goals 12 11 Assists 1 0 Expected Goals 10.2 8.8 Starts 9 9

Once described as a "strong striker" by Slaven Bilic during his Coventry City days, Gyokeres has come on leaps and bounds ever since at Sporting and could now finally get his Premier League chance.

If Liverpool want to finally match Manchester City all the way for the first time since Haaland's arrival, then they could do with winning the race to sign the Sweden star next summer. Possibly replacing Nunez and the injury-prone Jota, Gyokeres is capable of producing numbers even greater than Mohamed Salah's in front of goal.