Already thinking ahead to 2025, sporting director Michael Edwards has reportedly taken a key step towards signing one Bundesliga star who is now ready to agree a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool transfer news

The Liverpool rumours have been coming thick and fast due to the three spaces they may well be forced to fill next summer. As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Vigil van Dijk are all set to leave as free agents upon the expiry of their current contracts next summer. In what would be the ultimate disaster for the Reds, they could be left with little choice but to turn towards the transfer market in a panicked state.

Among those already linked with a 2025 move to Merseyside is Real Madrid star Arda Guler. The young winger has struggled to break into the Madrid frontline ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Ballon d'Or favourite Vinicius Junior in a problem that is unlikely to go away anytime soon and could, therefore, swap the Bernabeu for Anfield in 2025.

If the Turkish star isn't the man to replace Salah, meanwhile, then it may well prove to be one of the Egyptian's talented international teammates. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Edwards has now made contact with Omar Marmoush who is reportedly ready to join Liverpool should an offer come his way. Eintracht Frankfurt won't let their star man leave for a cut-price, however, demanding between €50-60m (£42-50m) to sell Marmoush in 2025.

It would of course be fitting for Salah to pass the torch to a fellow Egyptian and one who has stolen plenty of headlines in the middle of an excellent Bundesliga campaign.

"Outstanding" Marmoush is ready for Premier League move

If Salah does depart at the end of the season, then Marmoush may well realise his Premier League dream by following in his Egyptian teammate's footsteps. He's certainly ready for such a move too, with nine goals and four assists in just nine Bundesliga games so far this season representing one of the most in-form players in Europe's top five leagues.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Omar Marmoush Mohamed Salah Goals 9 5 Assists 4 5 Expected Goals 3.4 3.3 Key Passes 14 16

Performing at a more clinical pace than Salah, 25-year-old Marmoush looks like an ideal replacement for the Liverpool legend. Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller won't be overly keen to lose his star man though, who he praised earlier in the campaign.

The Frankfurt boss said via the official Bundesliga website: "He's responsible for producing danger up front, firing in goals and setting up others. He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run in deep.

"He can also sneak in from close range, take a great touch and play some great passes. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable."