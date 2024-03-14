As Liverpool prepare for a new era without Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nine years, the returning Michael Edwards could now get his second stint behind the scenes off to the ultimate start by signing one of Europe's best young talents.

Liverpool transfer news

The appointment of Edwards as the Reds' CEO of Football is a major boost for FSG. The 44-year-old was the mastermind behind Klopp's best side, as he welcomed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, who all enjoyed incredible success. Now, at the start of Liverpool 2.0, Edwards will hope to build a similar winning machine in the Premier League.

First, however, he must appoint a new manager in the dugout after Klopp's departure with Xabi Alonso currently the leading candidate. According to reports, Liverpool have already presented an offer to the Spaniard and now face the nervous wait for his decision amid interest elsewhere from Bayern Munich.

If it is to be Alonso, then those at Anfield will need to accommodate his 3-4-2-1 system, which operates with two attacking midfielders. And that could see the Reds make a sensational swoop to sign one of the Bundesliga's most talented players.

According to Sport Bild, via Paisley Gates, Edwards and Liverpool are working intensively to sign Jamal Musiala and could make their move if the German fails to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old reportedly wants to be assured of a career plan before putting pen to paper on a new deal in the Bundesliga, which could ensure a similar stock rise to that of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

Liverpool, of course, were chasing Bellingham for quite some time, only for the midfielder to choose Real Madrid over Merseyside. Having missed out on the England international, Musiala would be the perfect alternative for the Reds.

"Unbelievable" Musiala could spearhead Alonso's Liverpool

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Alonso will be the next manager in charge at Anfield, there's no doubt that Musiala has the ability to spearhead the Spaniard's side. His system, which has seen Florian Wirtz thrive at Bayer Leverkusen, would only boost the former Manchester City academy man and hand him the chance to gain more of an advanced foothold on the game.

As things stand, logic suggests that it would be Alexis Mac Allister who stepped into one of the advanced roles in Alonso's system, but Musiala could yet step in to partner the Argentine.

Michael Owen has already given his approval for Musiala too, saying via Bavarian Football: “I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England. There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad.”