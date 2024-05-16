The power vested in Michael Edwards as FSG's new CEO of Football might just work wonders for Liverpool at the advent of a new, Jurgen Klopp-less era.

Arne Slot is an exciting head coach with an aggressive, high-intensity style of play that has seen his Feyenoord team prevail against the odds and win the Dutch Eredivisie title in 2022/23 and the KNVB Cup this season, with The Athletic's Adam Crafton calling Slot's outfit "Holland's best team and best-run club".

The third-placed Premier League side are preparing for an emotionally charged final day as Klopp waves goodbye to Merseyside, but Edwards' business-savvy mind is whirring away and exciting transfer plans are already being mapped up.

Liverpool eyeing marquee signing

According to Spanish sources - as reported earlier this week - Liverpool have had an offer of €120m (£103m) rejected by Real Madrid for the transfer of their Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Such reports might be met with scepticism but Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are joining Los Blancos this summer and there's a good chance that a high-cost sale would balance things out in the Spanish capital.

Certain variables would need to fall into play to facilitate such a staggering outlay, and while Madrid appear to have batted Liverpool's interest away at present, this is definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

Rodrygo's style of play

One of the most compelling things about Rodrygo is his ability to thrive across any role. The 23-year-old has spent the lion's share of the current campaign deployed at centre-forward, though he is naturally a wide attacking player and would bring the dynamism and positional flexibility to suit Slot's system.

Rodrygo: Stats Ranking vs Forwards Stat Per 90 Percentile Shots total 3.35 Top 16% Shot-creating actions 4.05 Top 7% Pass completion 88.2% Top 1% Progressive passes 3.17 Top 12% Progressive carries 5.72 Top 1% Successful take-ons 2.06 Top 5% Touches in attacking box 7.23 Top 5% Stats via FBref

Dubbed a "future icon" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Rodrygo is excelling as one of the most statistically pleasing attacking stars in the business, offering a steady goal threat while encompassing the technical and athletic skills needed at the highest level.

This season, the Brazil international has posted 17 goals and nine assists across 48 matches in all competitions, notably scoring in both legs of his club's quarter-final triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

In La Liga, as per Sofascore, Rodrygo has showcased this wonderful array of abilities emphatically, completing 90% of his passes and averaging 2.7 shots, 1.3 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per fixture, with teammate Dani Carvajal hailing his "magical" ability with the ball.

Fast, furious and effective, the £207k-per-week star would be a credit to any team among Europe's elite, but just how would he improve Slot's Liverpool side.

How Rodrygo would fit in at Liverpool

Rodrygo's incremental improvement over the years he has been at Real Madrid bears testament to both his quality and his character, thriving in the unforgiving conditions at the world's most prestigious football club.

He signed for Real Madrid as a teenager in a €45m (£40m) transfer, departing from his homeland to forge a career of significance.

His experience thus far suggests that he would be equipped to adapt to life in the Premier League and life at Liverpool, though the matter of his best position would need to be settled.

Mohamed Salah is expected to remain at the club despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, while the under-fire Darwin Nunez is also expected to be on the books under Slot next season.

That leaves Luis Diaz, who has been one of Liverpool's most impressive performers in recent months - praised for his "brilliant" performances by The Athletic's James Pearce - but is probably the most expendable high-profile forward on the books. Let's look at why that is.

The 27-year-old Colombian winger is contracted to Anfield until 2027 but has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and. Barcelona, with Liverpool subsequently slapping a £75m price tag on his name.

Liverpool Forwards: Scoring Stats 23/24 Player Apps Goals /90 Mins per goal Mohamed Salah 43 25 0.74 122 Darwin Nunez 53 18 0.54 167 Cody Gakpo 52 16 0.49 183 Diogo Jota 32 15 0.79 114 Luis Diaz 50 13 0.33 273 Jayden Danns 5 2 2.31 39 Lewis Koumas 1 1 1.43 63 Stats via BBC Sport

Diaz is fast and influential in his defence-stretching movements down the left flank but there is a question as to whether he is too profligate to continue to star for Liverpool - especially with such lucrative interest floating about.

In the Premier League, eight goals from 36 matches is not quite the tally hoped for as Sadio Mane's successor, especially given that he has missed 12 big chances.

Rodrygo can surpass Lucho in this regard, with journalist Sam Tighe remarking that his "finishing levels are straight up terrifyingly good" earlier in the season - hence Carlo Ancelotti's decision to deploy him up top.

While the Madrid man is typically found on the right side of the frontline when placed out wide, he boasts a return of 27 goal contributions from 65 outings on the left throughout his flowering career.

Moreover, his prowess at the spearhead suggests that he could forge a level of interchangeability with, say, Nunez - who has played out wide for Liverpool and enjoyed his time out there.

Slot's definitely not rigid in the way he configures his team and this could see multi-positional players targeted this summer. Rodrygo would require significant work to prise from Madrid clutches but he would be well worth the effort.