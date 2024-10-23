In a move that would potentially complete Liverpool's midfield once and for all, Michael Edwards is now reportedly plotting a move to sign a La Liga star ahead of interest from both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool transfer news

If there were any concerns that Liverpool's momentum would come to a crashing halt thanks to the international break, then their 2-1 victory over Chelsea to maintain their top spot in the Premier League quickly put those doubts to bed. It was one of their own who ran the show too, with Curtis Jones first winning the penalty that Mohamed Salah converted before then scoring the winner himself courtesy of the Egyptian's pinpoint pass in the second period.

It was also a big day for Ryan Gravenberch as he looked to replicate his form against Liverpool's toughest opposition yet. By the time that the Reds sealed all three points, however, the Dutchman had proved to be one of the standouts once again to keep solving the problem that those in the Anfield boardroom failed to solve via the summer transfer window.

Despite that form though, the Reds could still welcome one last reinforcement to their midfield. According to reports in Spain, Edwards is now plotting a move to sign Alberto Moleiro from Las Palmas in 2025. The midfielder reportedly has a release clause of €60m (£50m) and has also attracted the interest of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in what should prove to be a busy battle for his signature.

Still just 21 years old, Moleiro can play in attacking midfield as well as on both wings to hand Las Palmas the type of versatility that three of Europe's top clubs are now looking to add to their own respective sides.

"Silky" Moleiro can complete Liverpool midfield

With Gravenberch now firmly fixed in that defensive midfield role, Liverpool could instead turn their attention towards a more creative player in Moleiro, who'd undoubtedly play a part in finally getting the best out of Darwin Nunez. The interest in the Spaniard should come as little shock given how he's started the season, scoring four goals in 10 games for Las Palmas.

It's the type of form that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig likely saw coming after dubbing Moleiro "silky" during an excellent 2022/23 campaign at just 19 years old.

When 2025 arrives, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Liverpool and Edwards decide to step up their pursuit of Moleiro and perhaps even trigger his £50m release clause. He'd add one final piece to the puzzle of Arne Slot's midfield which is full of potential.