Liverpool are believed to be preparing an incredible £58m offer for a "wonderful" footballer who is lighting up his league this season, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Latest Liverpool news

The Reds continue to be backed to make new signings, with Eintracht Frankfurt attacking star Omar Marmoush linked with a move to Anfield various times in recent weeks. He is seen as a potential long-term replacement for compatriot Mohamed Salah, with doubts still surrounding his future.

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in securing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the January transfer window, should the reigning Champions League holders decide to allow him to leave midway through the season. The Frenchman was considered a target back in 2022, prior to moving to Spain from Monaco instead.

Away from transfer rumours, it is also an incredibly busy time at Anfield regarding the futures of so many key players, especially Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah. All three are out of contract next summer and none have signed extensions yet.

That said, they aren't the only individuals in question, with midweek hat-trick hero Luis Diaz also potentially getting a new contract in the near future, as well as Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson. Retaining the services of these figures feels every bit as important as new signings.

Liverpool prepare £58m offer for "wonderful" star

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are now preparing what is called an "incredible" £58m bid for Marmoush, as they continue to pursue a move for him.

The 25-year-old appears to be a primary target for the Reds at this point, as CEO of Football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes look to get an exciting piece of business over the line. This update comes after reports said it was Marmoush's "dream" to join Liverpool.

The idea of Marmoush in a Liverpool shirt is mouthwatering, considering the exceptional season he is having for Frankfurt, scoring 10 goals and bagging six assists in the Bundesliga already, in just nine appearances.

The Egyptian has a strong case for being seen as the most in-form player in his whole league and Ahmed Schubert has said of him: "I think that what Omar Marmoush has done in the German League since last season deserves greater praise and attention. Marmoush confirms day after day that he is a distinguished talent and a wonderful player. There is no doubt that his move to one of the big clubs in Europe is very close."

Admittedly, Liverpool's attack is already full of riches, but if Salah does move on he will leave a gaping void, considering he is now deservedly seen as one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Diogo Jota's injury problems are also a concern, with the Portuguese finding it tough to remain fit for long periods, and doubts persist over Darwin Nunez's long-term worth, not least his finishing.

Marmoush can shine both as a centre forward and out wide, and if Liverpool were able to snap him up for £58m, it could look like a steal over time.