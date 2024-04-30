Leeds United have fallen victim to a number of high-profile blunders in the transfer market in recent times, with millions burnt going after talents that never settled in fully at Elland Road.

The first names that spring to mind are the multiple car-crash signings that were brought into the building before a ball was kicked on the eve of the 2022/23 campaign, the likes of Brenden Aaronson costing an obscene £25m to then only be chucked out on loan last summer by Daniel Farke.

Even Joel Piroe's costly £12m fee looks like that might have been too excessive of a price to have forked out on in Farke's current squad, with the ex-Swansea City attacker failing to score in 12 of his last 13 starts in the Championship for Leeds after previously being prolific.

These hefty fees aren't helped by the context of transfers being inflated in general now, however, with Leeds hitting the jackpot - on the contrary - all the way back in 1994 when getting this very cheap deal over the line.

Carlton Palmer's transfer to Leeds

Football in the nineties was a very different place to the current modern landscape away from just transfer fees, with Leeds an established Premier League club competing with the very best at the top of the elite division.

The season before Carlton Palmer made the move from Sheffield Wednesday over to Elland Road, Howard Wilkinson had secured a fifth-place finish for his Whites side that boasted stars such as Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed and David Batty in their esteemed ranks.

But, with Batty deciding to relocate to money-rich Blackburn Rovers abruptly in October that campaign - who would end up becoming a Premier League title-winner in his second season at Ewood Park - the Whites needed a new midfield hero and so they swooped in to secure Palmer's signature from their South Yorkshire rivals.

Palmer would only cost Leeds a meagre £2.6m in the summer of 1994, a small fee to pay for a midfielder who would end up winning his first England cap at Hillsborough before the allure of the Whites beckoned.

The towering 6 foot 2 ex-Wednesday man would amass 204 appearances for the Owls before making the short journey over to relocate to Elland Road permanently, helping himself to 12 goals and five assists along the way to then get the nod for the Three Lions.

Managing to play 18 times for his country in the end, Palmer would also go on to be a competent option in the middle of the park in West Yorkshire with his move an absolute bargain when contrasted with today's inflated and wild costs.

Carlton Palmer's time at Leeds

Never quite living up to the likes of Batty - who is very much enshrined into the Whites hall-of-fame with 250 games notched up in total for Leeds - Palmer was still a success story in his own right over three full campaigns.

The imposing number four would amass 119 appearances for Leeds over these three seasons, with his debut campaign seeing him bag three goals from 41 total matches.

Palmer's powers would end up diminishing pulling on a Whites strip during 1996/97, with just 28 appearances managed across the full campaign before the lofty midfielder was sold on to Southampton.

After being an effective utility figure to have around the Leeds camp for a number of years, Palmer would struggle to attach himself to a new club and stay for an extensive period of time.

He would eventually get branded with the journeyman tag, going on to line up for ten different clubs after the Whites which included a spell back at Hillsborough.

Regardless of what happened after his time was up in West Yorkshire, there's no doubting that Leeds won when it came to the original deal on the table for Palmer when you consider how much this same deal would cost in 2024, according to TotallyFootball's Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

Carlton Palmer's transfer value in 2024

If that same move went through today, Palmer would cost a jaw-dropping £40m to get through the door, according to the Transfer Index.

That would make the former Leeds man the most expensive member of the current Whites squad by some distance therefore, with Illan Meslier pipped to the top of the list below consequently by the now retired 6 foot 2 midfielder.

Leeds' highest value assets - 2023/24 1. Illan Meslier £20.6m 2. Ethan Ampadu £20.4m 3. Wilfried Gnonto £17.3m 4. Archie Gray £16.9m 5. Crysencio Summerville £15.2m Sourced by Football Transfers

Worth nearly three times more than Crysencio Summerville if this bumper move went through today also, despite the Dutchman notching up a ridiculous 30 goal contributions in all competitions this season, Leeds will be thankful that the market back in 1994 hadn't yet been hiked up.

This modern £40.3m valuation of Palmer would also make the midfielder worth around £5m more than Georginio Rutter's excessive £35.5m price-tag when he joined in 2022, meaning he would become Leeds' record purchase in a theoretical world.

Palmer's numbers, in this new context of his bumped-up valuation by the Transfer Index, when donning a Leeds strip would now make him look like a colossal flop especially when you consider what Rutter has been able to pull off this season in the Championship as a daring and enthralling attacker.

Leeds will just have their fingers crossed that they can get another gem for cheap in through the door like Palmer at some point in the neat future, on top of managing to to seal a nervy promotion back up to the Premier League very soon.

This will be hard to pull off obviously, when re-entering the mega millions of the modern top-flight where clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City can spend excessive amounts without even flinching.