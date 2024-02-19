As the years go by, more and more money flows into football, with the sport growing exponentially. One big reason for this is the rise of the Saudi Pro League, as PIF and other big figures continue to pour in money in the hope of attracting the biggest and best players.

Whilst the salaries in the Championship are no way near those over in the Gulf, there are certainly still some healthy pay cheques being received by some of the league's best players.

With three Premier League teams dropping down at the end of every season, some clubs still find themselves paying extortionate wages to some players. Football FanCast has broken down each Championship club's average annual salary per year, as per Capology.

24 Plymouth Argyle

£194,552 per player

It comes as no surprise to see Plymouth at the bottom of the pile for average player salaries when you consider the fact that they've just come up from League One and were only in League Two a couple of seasons ago.

The average player at Plymouth has a weekly wage of £3,741.

23 Blackburn Rovers

£274,533 per player

Blackburn Rovers are perhaps a bit of a surprise in second-last position given their history and established status as a Championship team, which is a testament to their recruitment over the years.

The average player at Blackburn Rovers has a weekly wage of £5,279.

22 Rotherham United

£278,286 per player

As another club that has been floating around League One and the Championship over the past five years or so, you can understand Rotherham's low positioning in terms of average wages.

The average player at Rotherham United has a weekly wage of £5,352.

21 Sunderland

£320,143 per player

Now, to see Sunderland this far down is a bit of a shock given their rich history and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus having a rumoured net worth of around £2 billion.

The average player at Sunderland has a weekly wage of £6,157.

20 Huddersfield Town

£327,310 per player

Huddersfield Town have been stuck in the Championship ever since being relegated from the Premier League back in 2019. They've had a good few years to balance the books in terms of wages, and this is somewhat reflected in their league results, as apart from their impressive 3rd-place finish a couple of seasons ago, they finished in 18th twice and 20th in the other seasons.

The average player at Huddersfield Town has a weekly wage of £6,294.

19 Preston North End

£351,524 per player

Preston North End are another one of those sides who have been quite settled over the years in the Championship. They're now in their ninth Championship season since securing promotion from League One, and they're yet to finish higher than seventh position.

The average player at Preston has a weekly wage of £6,760.

18 Swansea City

£392,357 per player

Swansea City suffered relegation to the Championship back in 2018 and have struggled to return ever since. They did have two positive campaigns where they finished in the play-offs, but over the past couple of years, they've been on a bit of a downward trajectory.

The average player at Swansea has a weekly wage of £7,545.

17 Coventry City

£410,087 per player

Coventry City are a side who continue to defy expectations under Mark Robins, despite being on the lower side of the wage spectrum. He led them to a play-off final last season and has them well in contention for a play-off place once more this season, which is a testament to the hard work he's put in and the recruitment to bring the right players in under more of a budget.

The average player at Coventry City has a weekly wage of £7,886.

16 Bristol City

£413,172 per player

Bristol City have been in the Championship since League One promotion in 2015.

Looking at the previous eight years, their average wage position pretty much matches how their seasons have gone, with just one finish in the top ten, as they typically range from 19th to 8th.

The average player at Bristol City has a weekly wage of £7,946.

15 Birmingham City

£432,974 per player

Since the days of being a Premier League regular, Birmingham City have been on a bit of a decline as they continue to struggle to escape the Championship after their 2011 exit.

The Blues have failed to finish above 17th position since 2016, and this season hasn't exactly gone to plan thus far.

The average player at Birmingham City has a weekly wage of £8,326.

14 Ipswich Town

£435,357 per player

Ipswich Town are a team that are very much over-performing when you take the average wage at the club into consideration.

After promotion from League One, many fans may have been hoping for a play-off place at the most. But Kieran McKenna's side have gone above and beyond, and failing to secure an automatic promotion place could now even be viewed as a disappointment.

The average player at Ipswich Town has a weekly wage of £8,372.

13 Millwall

£460,077 per player

Millwall are a club whose finances tend to go under the radar, as you never really hear of them spending massively or making huge sums on player sales.

To be fair to the club, they've rather over-performed in every season apart from 2018/19, with three eighth-place finishes and a ninth place finish.

The average player at Millwall has a weekly wage of £8,848.

12 Queens Park Rangers

£501,280 per player

Queens Park Rangers haven't looked like returning to the Premier League ever since they left back in 2015. When you consider the fact that they're more in the mid-section of wages in the Championship, it makes their 20th-place finish last season look even worse.

The average player at QPR has a weekly wage of £9,640.

11 Sheffield Wednesday

£520,033 per player

This one may divide opinion. On one hand, there's an element of surprise that a team who recently got promoted from League One find themselves reasonably high in terms of average wage, plus the fact that Dejphon Chansiri asked fans to help cover a £2 million debt he had at one point. However, given the size of the club and its history, you can kind of understand it.

But their current league position certainly suggests that the players are being overpaid at Hillsborough.

The average player at Sheffield Wednesday has a weekly wage of £10,001.

10 Middlesbrough

£543,517 per player

There seems to be a bit of a theme developing of teams that suffer relegation from the Premier League who never quite manage to return to the top flight. Middlesbrough are another one of those teams, having played their football in the Championship since relegation in 2017.

The average player at Middlesbrough has a weekly wage of £10,452.

9 Stoke City

£565,472 per player

Stoke City are another side who have been on a downward spiral since relegation from the Premier League in 2018. The Potters' issue has been having below-par players on too-high wages, which is evident with Wesley being their highest-paid permanent player.

The average player at Stoke has a weekly wage of £10,880.

8 Hull City

£568,357 per player

Hull City have been down to League One and back up to the Championship since suffering relegation from the Premier League back in 2017. And with Liam Rosenior at the helm, things are finally starting to look up for the club as they currently find themselves sitting comfortably around the play-off places.

The loan signing of Fabio Carvalho has slightly moved the average to the upside, with the average player at Hull City on a weekly wage of £10,930.

7 Watford

£591,583 per player

Watford have not long been out of the Premier League, so you can understand their high positioning in terms of average wage. However, they haven't really threatened to make a return to the top flight since, so they may require some cost-cutting if they are to prolong their Championship stay.

The average player at Watford is on a weekly wage of £11,377.

6 Cardiff City

£835,000 per player

Cardiff City are one of the more surprising teams in terms of their positioning on this list when you look at the fact that they have finished in 18th and 21st position over the last couple of seasons.

There's no doubt the current crop of players are being overpaid on an average weekly wage of £16,058.

5 West Bromwich Albion

£877,037 per player

West Bromwich Albion's position is to be expected. In the Premier League in 2021 and finishing 10th and 9th since dropping down, you could say the player wages have just about been justified for such a big club.

Although, many fans are desperate to return to the big time, and it seems as if they've got a great chance of doing so in the current campaign with a play-off spot looking likely at this stage.

The average player at West Brom is on a weekly wage of £16,866.