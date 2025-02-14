The Championship is once again proving to be one of the best leagues in Europe, with teams looking to win big financially by securing promotion to the Premier League.

The second tier has a number of star players on show each week and plenty of clubs boast a plethora of internationals on their books.

But who is currently standing out as the best player in the Championship right now? We’ve taken a detailed look at 10 second-tier stars.

10 Manor Solomon

Leeds United

Starting the top 10 countdown is Leeds United winger Manor Solomon, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Israel international, who suffered with numerous injury issues in 2023/24, has found his groove at Elland Road under Daniel Farke and has been first-choice on the left-hand side, chipping in with plenty of goals and assists.

9 Jimmy Dunne

QPR

There is a reason why Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne was a wanted man during the January transfer window.

The centre-back has been a regular in Marti Cifuentes' first full season at Loftus Road, and as per WhoScored, Dunne is one of the top performers in the Championship, and has even chipped in with four goals from the back.

8 Enzo Le Fee

Sunderland

Arguably the signing of the January transfer window in the Championship was Sunderland's deal to bring Enzo Le Fee to the Stadium of Light from Roma.

The attacking midfielder, who worked under Regis Le Bris at Lorient, is on loan from the Serie A side and has already showed his quality in red and white.

The Black Cats will be hoping he can be the difference when it comes to winning promotion.