In such a competitive league as the Championship, there are fine margins. The crowd can have a huge part to play in enclosed stadiums, with the atmosphere and hostility almost acting as a twelfth man for some sides.

However, Championship stadiums are not restricted to all having the same-sized pitch, so clubs can be a bit tactical depending on what kind of style they want to play.

With the 2023/24 Championship campaign now well underway, Football FanCast has taken a look at which club boasts the biggest pitch and which club may look to utilise their tight ground.

1 Championship pitch size rules

All EFL clubs must abide by rules set by the English Football League when it comes to the dimensions of their pitches. The law states the dimension of pitches must fall in the region of 64-75m in width and 100-110m in length.

You have no way near as much of a luxury in the Championship in comparison to the Premier League, as the regulations in the top flight fall in the region of 90-120m in length and 45m-90m in width.

2 The MKM Stadium - Area: 7,696m

Hull City

Coming in with the biggest pitch in the Championship is Hull City and the MKM Stadium. This may come as slight surprise as it's not exactly the biggest stadium in the Championship at a capacity of 25,586.

Although, they could soon find themselves with a bit more leeway if they manage to hold onto their play-off place and work their way into the Premier League via Wembley.

The dimensions are 104m in length x 74m in length to be exact.

3 Portman Road - Area: 7,650m

Ipswich Town

Ipswich have been known for their attractive style of possession and attacking football under Kieran McKenna in the Championship this season, so it comes as no surprise that they have the second-biggest pitch in the division.

With promotion to the Premier League a possibility either via the play-offs or automatically, perhaps they could opt to go even bigger should they end up in the top flight.

The dimensions are 102m in length x 75m in length to be exact.

4 The John Smith's Stadium - Area: 7,245m

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town are in a spot of bother just outside the relegation zone, with their Championship future under threat.

It appears as if having one of the bigger pitches perhaps isn't benefiting them too much at this moment in time, with just four wins to their name so far.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 69m in length to be exact.

5 Ashton Gate - Area: 7,245m

Bristol City

Bristol City share the same pitch size as Huddersfield Town, but are clearly enjoying more success with the way they're set up as they've won six home games so far this season.

Sitting in 14th position, the Robins still have an outside chance of the play-offs.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 69m in length to be exact.

6 Ewood Park - Area: 7,245m

Blackburn Rovers

Ewood Park has a whole lot of history behind it.

Sadly, it hasn't quite served the Blackburn Rovers players well this season, with just five wins coming in front of the home fans, which has seen the Lancashire club drop all the way down to 18th position.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 69m in length to be exact.

7 Home Park - Area: 7,208m

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle's home ground has been a bit of a fortress for them so far this season, with eight of their nine wins coming at Home Park.

The home form has single-handedly kept them above the relegation zone, which is interesting with them having the joint-fourth biggest pitch in the Championship.

The dimensions are 106m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

8 Elland Road - Area: 7,140m

Leeds United

Elland Road has always served Leeds United well, with the electric atmosphere and passion that seeps through onto the field.

The Whites are well within the realms of automatic promotion, which is partly down to their home record, as they've secured 11 of their 18 wins in front of the home fans this season.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

9 King Power Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Leicester City

The King Power Stadium has been at the forefront of Leicester City's dominance in the Championship this season, with 11 wins, two draws and two losses up until this point as the leaders of the division.

The Foxes didn't fare too well in the Premier League last season, but they now look to have the players who can really make the most of the width on offer at the King Power, as the likes of Kasey McAteer and Stephen Mavididi look electric.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

10 St Mary's Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Southampton

Home or away, it doesn't matter for Southampton as they currently find themselves on a 24-game unbeaten run under Russell Martin.

The fantastic run of form has seen the Saints jump into the second automatic place in the Championship, and they don't look like slowing down anytime soon, with a game-in-hand over Leeds United in third position.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

11 The Hawthorns - Area: 7,140m

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion's home form has single-handedly aided their play-off push up until this point in the season, with 10 wins in comparison to four wins away.

However, it hasn't always been pretty as the scenes in the clash with bitter rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers were shocking, and there were claims of racism from the stands in a separate game in the Championship this season.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

12 Coventry Building Society Arena - Area: 7,140m

Coventry City

Coventry City's home and away record has been rather mixed this season, with six home wins and five away from home.

Despite this, the Sky Blues still sit just outside the play-off places with every chance of pushing into the top six.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

13 Stadium of Light - Area: 7,140m

Sunderland

Sunderland are a side who have relied heavily on their fans at home this season, with nine of their 13 wins coming at the Stadium of Light.

Despite their inconsistencies away from home, the Black Cats sit just outside the play-off places and are still in with a good chance of forcing their way in.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

14 Carrow Road - Area: 7,140m

Norwich City

Norwich City are another team with a fantastic home record. They have won nine games at Carrow Road so far this season, in comparison to their disappointing four away wins and eight losses.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

15 Vicarage Road - Area: 7,140m

Watford

Watford are probably the most well-balanced side when it comes to form both home and away, with five wins at Vicarage Road and five wins away from home thus far. One of their main issues has been failing to convert their 10 draws into wins, which sees them sit in eleventh position right now, but their play-off hopes are still alive.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

16 Riverside Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have planning permission to expand to a capacity of 42,000 if needed. This perhaps would only really be beneficial if they secured promotion to the Premier League, as they've not been selling out every game.

Boro's home record has been rather average, with just six wins at the Riverside Stadium.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

17 Swansea.com Stadium - Area: 7,140m

Swansea City

Swansea City fans haven't had much to scream and shout about at the Swansea.com Stadium so far this season, with a very poor home record to this point. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they find themselves in the lower regions of the table.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

18 Bet365 Stadium – Area: 7,140m

Stoke City

It now seems like a distant memory when Stoke City were lighting up the Premier League with their unusual long ball style of play and Rory Delap rocket launchers.

Nowadays, the Potters are struggling to stay in the Championship with relegation a serious threat at this moment in time. Their home record has had a part to play in this, with just four wins at the bet365 Stadium thus far.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

19 Hillsborough Stadium – Area: 7,140m

Sheffield Wednesday

One of the more historic grounds in the Championship, Hillsborough Stadium hasn't been as much of a fortress as it has been in recent seasons, but Sheffield Wednesday have performed better at home than they have away. Though, that's not saying much.

They look nailed on to be relegated to League One, with a gap of five points currently from safety.

The dimensions are 105m in length x 68m in length to be exact.

20 Deepdale – Area: 7,000m

Preston North End

Preston North End were the form team in the early stages of the current campaign, but they've slowly ended up sliding down the table and now find themselves in 10th position.

The play-offs are still a real possibility but they'll be relying heavily on their home form, with eight of their wins coming at Deepdale.

The dimensions are 100m in length x 70m in length to be exact.