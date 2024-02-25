The Premier League may well be the peak of English football, but the Championship is also regarded as one of the best leagues in Europe, and there is plenty of money on offer in the second tier.

With relegated sides having the luxury of parachute payments, there are a number of big earners who end up remaining on the books, and we've looked into the salaries of the top earners in the Championship.

Name Club Contract expiry Wage per week 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 2024 £140,000 2. Harry Winks Leicester City 2026 £90,000 3. Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City 2024 £80,000 4. Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City 2025 £80,000 5. Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 2026 £80,000 6. Conor Coady Leicester City 2026 £75,000 7. Patson Daka Leicester City 2026 £75,000 8. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 2024 £75,000 9. Dennis Praet Leicester City 2024 £75,000 10. Patrick Bamford Leeds United 2026 £70,000 11. Joe Aribo Southampton 2026 £70,000 12. Jannik Vestergaard Leicester City 2024 £70,000 13. Georginio Rutter Leeds United 2028 £70,000 14. Brandon Williams Ipswich Town (loan) 2024 £65,000 15. Nathaniel Phillips Cardiff City (loan) 2024 £65,000 16. Stuart Armstrong Southampton 2024 £65,000 17. Junior Firpo Leeds United 2025 £60,000 18. Jan Bednarek Southampton 2025 £60,000 19. Adam Armstrong Southampton 2025 £55,000 20. Daniel James Leeds United 2026 £50,000 21. David Brooks Southampton (loan) 2024 £50,000 22. Alex McCarthy Southampton 2024 £50,000 23. Pascal Struijk Leeds United 2027 £50,000 24. Hamza Choudhury Leicester City 2027 £50,000 25. Wout Faes Leicester City 2027 £50,000

Highest Championship wage bills

Leicester City - £1.1m-a-week

The Foxes comfortably top the table when it comes to salaries and are the only side in the Championship to pay a total above £1m-a-week.

As mentioned, Jamie Vardy and summer signing Harry Winks are earning huge weekly salaries at the King Power Stadium, but 14 players are actually picking up a pay packet greater than £40,000-a-week, showing the huge gap in financial power between Leicester and the majority of the division.

Southampton - £773,000-a-week

Southampton sold some star players last summer after being relegated, including James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, who joined West Ham and Chelsea. However, the Saints managed to keep hold of the likes of Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong and Jan Bednarek.

They also brought in winger David Brooks from Bournemouth on loan in January, taking their total weekly wage bill to almost three-quarters of a million pounds.

Leeds United - £694,000-a-week

As expected, the most recently relegated teams from the Premier League top the charts in the second tier, with Leeds United taking third spot. The Whites lost a number of their players on loan over the summer due to relegation release clauses, however, they kept hold of the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Dan James.

There was a change of ownership, a new manager in Daniel Farke and a number of new signings brought in over the summer, with Leeds forking out almost £700,000-a-week on their playing squad at Elland Road.

West Bromwich Albion - £455,000-a-week

Another club who are used to the highs and lows of promotion and relegation in recent years are West Brom. The Baggies, now under new ownership at The Hawthorns, didn't splash the cash last summer on transfer fees but have one of the biggest books when it comes to salaries.

In total, 12 players of Carlos Corberan's squad pick up more than £20,000-a-week, with Adam Reach the top earner on £40,000-a-week.

Norwich City - £400,000-a-week

Norwich City have been promoted and relegated on a number of occasions over the last 10 years, becoming one of the specialist 'yo-yo' clubs. They were last in the Premier League in 2022, and now, under David Wagner, are pushing for yet another promotion.

The Canaries, as a result, are one of the clubs who can pay a high salary in the division, with centre-back Ben Gibson their highest earner on £40,000-a-week.