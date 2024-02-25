The Premier League may well be the peak of English football, but the Championship is also regarded as one of the best leagues in Europe, and there is plenty of money on offer in the second tier.
With relegated sides having the luxury of parachute payments, there are a number of big earners who end up remaining on the books, and we've looked into the salaries of the top earners in the Championship.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Contract expiry
|
Wage per week
|
1.
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Leicester City
|
2024
|
£140,000
|
2.
|
Harry Winks
|
Leicester City
|
2026
|
£90,000
|
3.
|
Kelechi Iheanacho
|
Leicester City
|
2024
|
£80,000
|
4.
|
Aaron Ramsey
|
Cardiff City
|
2025
|
£80,000
|
5.
|
Ricardo Pereira
|
Leicester City
|
2026
|
£80,000
|
6.
|
Conor Coady
|
Leicester City
|
2026
|
£75,000
|
7.
|
Patson Daka
|
Leicester City
|
2026
|
£75,000
|
8.
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Leicester City
|
2024
|
£75,000
|
9.
|
Dennis Praet
|
Leicester City
|
2024
|
£75,000
|
10.
|
Patrick Bamford
|
Leeds United
|
2026
|
£70,000
|
11.
|
Joe Aribo
|
Southampton
|
2026
|
£70,000
|
12.
|
Jannik Vestergaard
|
Leicester City
|
2024
|
£70,000
|
13.
|
Georginio Rutter
|
Leeds United
|
2028
|
£70,000
|
14.
|
Brandon Williams
|
Ipswich Town (loan)
|
2024
|
£65,000
|
15.
|
Nathaniel Phillips
|
Cardiff City (loan)
|
2024
|
£65,000
|
16.
|
Stuart Armstrong
|
Southampton
|
2024
|
£65,000
|
17.
|
Junior Firpo
|
Leeds United
|
2025
|
£60,000
|
18.
|
Jan Bednarek
|
Southampton
|
2025
|
£60,000
|
19.
|
Adam Armstrong
|
Southampton
|
2025
|
£55,000
|
20.
|
Daniel James
|
Leeds United
|
2026
|
£50,000
|
21.
|
David Brooks
|
Southampton (loan)
|
2024
|
£50,000
|
22.
|
Alex McCarthy
|
Southampton
|
2024
|
£50,000
|
23.
|
Pascal Struijk
|
Leeds United
|
2027
|
£50,000
|
24.
|
Hamza Choudhury
|
Leicester City
|
2027
|
£50,000
|
25.
|
Wout Faes
|
Leicester City
|
2027
|
£50,000
Highest Championship wage bills
Leicester City - £1.1m-a-week
The Foxes comfortably top the table when it comes to salaries and are the only side in the Championship to pay a total above £1m-a-week.
As mentioned, Jamie Vardy and summer signing Harry Winks are earning huge weekly salaries at the King Power Stadium, but 14 players are actually picking up a pay packet greater than £40,000-a-week, showing the huge gap in financial power between Leicester and the majority of the division.
Southampton - £773,000-a-week
Southampton sold some star players last summer after being relegated, including James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, who joined West Ham and Chelsea. However, the Saints managed to keep hold of the likes of Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong and Jan Bednarek.
They also brought in winger David Brooks from Bournemouth on loan in January, taking their total weekly wage bill to almost three-quarters of a million pounds.
Leeds United - £694,000-a-week
As expected, the most recently relegated teams from the Premier League top the charts in the second tier, with Leeds United taking third spot. The Whites lost a number of their players on loan over the summer due to relegation release clauses, however, they kept hold of the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Dan James.
There was a change of ownership, a new manager in Daniel Farke and a number of new signings brought in over the summer, with Leeds forking out almost £700,000-a-week on their playing squad at Elland Road.
West Bromwich Albion - £455,000-a-week
Another club who are used to the highs and lows of promotion and relegation in recent years are West Brom. The Baggies, now under new ownership at The Hawthorns, didn't splash the cash last summer on transfer fees but have one of the biggest books when it comes to salaries.
In total, 12 players of Carlos Corberan's squad pick up more than £20,000-a-week, with Adam Reach the top earner on £40,000-a-week.
Norwich City - £400,000-a-week
Norwich City have been promoted and relegated on a number of occasions over the last 10 years, becoming one of the specialist 'yo-yo' clubs. They were last in the Premier League in 2022, and now, under David Wagner, are pushing for yet another promotion.
The Canaries, as a result, are one of the clubs who can pay a high salary in the division, with centre-back Ben Gibson their highest earner on £40,000-a-week.
|
Club
|
Average wage bills per week
|
1.
|
Leicester City
|
£1.1m
|
2.
|
Southampton
|
£773,000
|
3.
|
Leeds United
|
£694,000
|
4.
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
£455,000
|
5.
|
Norwich City
|
£400,000
|
6.
|
Cardiff City
|
£385,000
|
7.
|
Stoke City
|
£337,000
|
8.
|
Hull City
|
£306,000
|
9.
|
Middlesbrough
|
£303,000
|
10.
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
£300,000
|
11.
|
Watford
|
£273,000
|
12.
|
Birmingham City
|
£258,000
|
13.
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
£241,000
|
14.
|
Ipswich Town
|
£234,000
|
15.
|
Bristol City
|
£230,000
|
16.
|
Millwall
|
£230,000
|
17.
|
Swansea City
|
£211,000
|
18.
|
Preston North End
|
£196,000
|
19.
|
Huddersfield Town
|
£183,000
|
20.
|
Coventry City
|
£181,000
|
21.
|
Sunderland
|
£172,000
|
22.
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
£158,000
|
23.
|
Rotherham United
|
£150,000
|
24.
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
£109,000