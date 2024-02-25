The Premier League may well be the peak of English football, but the Championship is also regarded as one of the best leagues in Europe, and there is plenty of money on offer in the second tier.

With relegated sides having the luxury of parachute payments, there are a number of big earners who end up remaining on the books, and we've looked into the salaries of the top earners in the Championship.

Name

Club

Contract expiry

Wage per week

1.

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

2024

£140,000

2.

Harry Winks

Leicester City

2026

£90,000

3.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City

2024

£80,000

4.

Aaron Ramsey

Cardiff City

2025

£80,000

5.

Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City

2026

£80,000

6.

Conor Coady

Leicester City

2026

£75,000

7.

Patson Daka

Leicester City

2026

£75,000

8.

Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City

2024

£75,000

9.

Dennis Praet

Leicester City

2024

£75,000

10.

Patrick Bamford

Leeds United

2026

£70,000

11.

Joe Aribo

Southampton

2026

£70,000

12.

Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City

2024

£70,000

13.

Georginio Rutter

Leeds United

2028

£70,000

14.

Brandon Williams

Ipswich Town (loan)

2024

£65,000

15.

Nathaniel Phillips

Cardiff City (loan)

2024

£65,000

16.

Stuart Armstrong

Southampton

2024

£65,000

17.

Junior Firpo

Leeds United

2025

£60,000

18.

Jan Bednarek

Southampton

2025

£60,000

19.

Adam Armstrong

Southampton

2025

£55,000

20.

Daniel James

Leeds United

2026

£50,000

21.

David Brooks

Southampton (loan)

2024

£50,000

22.

Alex McCarthy

Southampton

2024

£50,000

23.

Pascal Struijk

Leeds United

2027

£50,000

24.

Hamza Choudhury

Leicester City

2027

£50,000

25.

Wout Faes

Leicester City

2027

£50,000

Highest Championship wage bills

Leicester City - £1.1m-a-week

leicester-city

The Foxes comfortably top the table when it comes to salaries and are the only side in the Championship to pay a total above £1m-a-week.

As mentioned, Jamie Vardy and summer signing Harry Winks are earning huge weekly salaries at the King Power Stadium, but 14 players are actually picking up a pay packet greater than £40,000-a-week, showing the huge gap in financial power between Leicester and the majority of the division.

Southampton - £773,000-a-week

southampton-celebrate

Southampton sold some star players last summer after being relegated, including James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, who joined West Ham and Chelsea. However, the Saints managed to keep hold of the likes of Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong and Jan Bednarek.

They also brought in winger David Brooks from Bournemouth on loan in January, taking their total weekly wage bill to almost three-quarters of a million pounds.

Leeds United - £694,000-a-week

Leeds-Preston

As expected, the most recently relegated teams from the Premier League top the charts in the second tier, with Leeds United taking third spot. The Whites lost a number of their players on loan over the summer due to relegation release clauses, however, they kept hold of the likes of Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Dan James.

There was a change of ownership, a new manager in Daniel Farke and a number of new signings brought in over the summer, with Leeds forking out almost £700,000-a-week on their playing squad at Elland Road.

West Bromwich Albion - £455,000-a-week

west-brom

Another club who are used to the highs and lows of promotion and relegation in recent years are West Brom. The Baggies, now under new ownership at The Hawthorns, didn't splash the cash last summer on transfer fees but have one of the biggest books when it comes to salaries.

In total, 12 players of Carlos Corberan's squad pick up more than £20,000-a-week, with Adam Reach the top earner on £40,000-a-week.

Norwich City - £400,000-a-week

norwich-city

Norwich City have been promoted and relegated on a number of occasions over the last 10 years, becoming one of the specialist 'yo-yo' clubs. They were last in the Premier League in 2022, and now, under David Wagner, are pushing for yet another promotion.

The Canaries, as a result, are one of the clubs who can pay a high salary in the division, with centre-back Ben Gibson their highest earner on £40,000-a-week.

Club

Average wage bills per week

1.

Leicester City

£1.1m

2.

Southampton

£773,000

3.

Leeds United

£694,000

4.

West Bromwich Albion

£455,000

5.

Norwich City

£400,000

6.

Cardiff City

£385,000

7.

Stoke City

£337,000

8.

Hull City

£306,000

9.

Middlesbrough

£303,000

10.

Sheffield Wednesday

£300,000

11.

Watford

£273,000

12.

Birmingham City

£258,000

13.

Queens Park Rangers

£241,000

14.

Ipswich Town

£234,000

15.

Bristol City

£230,000

16.

Millwall

£230,000

17.

Swansea City

£211,000

18.

Preston North End

£196,000

19.

Huddersfield Town

£183,000

20.

Coventry City

£181,000

21.

Sunderland

£172,000

22.

Blackburn Rovers

£158,000

23.

Rotherham United

£150,000

24.

Plymouth Argyle

£109,000