The League Two play-offs offer a chance for those who just missed out on automatic promotion, with four teams battling it out to see who can secure the prize of promotion to League One.

The 2023/24 League One campaign is almost three-quarters of the way through, and the automatic promotion race and play-off picture are still very uncertain, with a whole host of teams still fighting to secure positions.

So, with gamedays flying by, Football FanCast has taken a look ahead at the details concerning the upcoming 2024 EFL League Two play-offs.

How the League Two play-offs work

It's a very simple format, but unlike League One and the Championship, as League Two offers three teams the opportunity to secure automatic promotion, compared to two places in the leagues above.

The League Two play-offs will see four teams battle it out in two separate semi-finals. Those who finish in fourth position will play the team finishing in seventh, while the team finishing in fifth plays the team who finished sixth.

Both semi-finals will involve a home and away leg, with the team who is leading after the two legs advancing from both semi-finals to make up the two teams in the final.

The team who finished lower will be at home for the first leg, whilst the team who finished higher will be at home for the deciding return leg.

Should both teams be level on aggregate after 180 minutes of football, the match will be settled via extra time and possibly even penalties if the score is still level following an additional 30 minutes.

The final is set at Wembley Stadium, with the winner securing the League Two play-off trophy and promotion to League One. Extra time and penalties are required if both teams are tied at the end of normal time, with the losing team spending another season in League Two.

Current League Two standings

Only fourth to seventh position make it into the League Two play-offs, with first, second and third going up automatically to League One at the end of the regular season.

At the time of writing, Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Barrow occupy the automatic promotion places, but there is still a long way to go with plenty of twists and turns to be had.

The likes of Wrexham, Crewe, Milton Keynes Dons and Notts County are the current teams in the play-off places.

League Two table (as of 5th February 2024) Pos Team P W D L GD PTS 1st Stockport 29 17 7 5 +33 58 2nd Mansfield 29 14 12 3 +24 54 3rd Barrow 30 14 11 5 +13 53 4th Wrexham 28 15 7 6 +15 52 5th Crewe 30 14 9 7 +11 51 6th MK Dons 29 14 6 9 +10 48 7th Notts County 29 13 5 11 +7 44

The 2024 League Two play-offs will be held in May 2024. The regular season is due to finish on 27th April, so the first leg of both play-off semi-final matches should be taking place the following week.

Of course, with a part of the season still to play, the semi-final dates won't officially be released until the teams are known, though it's worth noting that last year's were held between 13th-20th May, following the conclusion of the regular season on 8th May 2023.

League Two play-off final 2024 Date Sunday 19th May Time TBC Venue Wembley Stadium Capacity 90,000

It has been announced that the 2023/24 League Two play-off final will take place on Sunday 19th May. The kick-off time in the 2022/23 League Two play-off final was 1.30 pm, but nothing has been confirmed yet for this year.

Where to watch the 2024 League Two play-offs

The League Two play-offs will be available to watch live on Sky Sports, as well as Sky Go if you're on the move or prefer online.

Should you be watching from the US, which could account for plenty of interest if Wrexham end up in the final, League Two play-off games are available to watch and stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN network.

How and where to buy League Two play-off semi-final tickets

Unfortunately, no information in terms of tickets will be out in the foreseeable future due to the uncertainty surrounding who will occupy those places come the end of the current campaign.

However, upon the conclusion of the final game of the season, it will be worth keeping an eye out on the social media channels and websites of the clubs involved for all kinds of communications and directions for tickets.

The offering of semi-final tickets may change depending on clubs, but it will typically be structured based on membership and points you may have acquired from attendance during the regular season.

How and where to buy League Two play-off final tickets

Last season saw 34,004 fans attend the League Two play-off final, so there shouldn't be too much of an issue securing tickets, depending on the demand from a specific club.

For example, Stockport were allocated 39,415 tickets for the final last year, so there shouldn't be too much trouble (unless Wrexham bring a swathe of North American diehards).

Ticketmaster has been used by clubs in recent times to manage high demand for tickets and ensure a simple process, so that may be the case for this season's final.

How much the League Two play-off final is worth

As of 2020, the financial value of winning the EFL League Two play-off is made up of the additional remuneration clubs receive in League One. So, clubs in League One receive around £675,000 from the Premier League as a "core club" payment compared to £450,000 in League Two. A slight bump up in finances, and, of course, you get the trophy for the cabinet as well.

The 2023 League Two play-off final

The 2022-23 League Two playoffs featured the likes of Stockport County, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Salford City.

It was Salford and Bradford who took command in the first leg as both teams secured 1-0 home wins over both Stockport and Carlisle.

However, it was the two latter teams who managed to overturn the one-goal deficits to book their places at Wembley, as Carlisle won 2-1 after extra time, with Stockport winning 3-1 in 120 minutes.

And the final was just as exciting as fans witnessed a full two hours of action, having finished 1-1 at the end of normal time. But it was Carlisle who were more clinical from the penalty spot as they scored all five of their penalties, running out 5-4 winners and securing promotion to League One.