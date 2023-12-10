Last season, as Leeds United were relegated to the Championship with a whimper under four different managers, the side scored merely 48 goals in 38 games and not many fans would have been keen to play in the second tier once more.

However, supporters may have changed their tune a little this time around as new head coach Daniel Farke has instilled an attacking philosophy into the team. The Peacocks have already scored 36 goals in 20 matches and are just 12 behind last season's tally with more than half of the campaign remaining.

Additionally, Leeds have had 12 different goalscorers this season in all competitions, including the prolific Crysencio Summerville who is fourth in the overall league rankings for goals. Nevertheless, it looks as though Farke is keen to add more firepower in the January transfer window as Leeds try to chase down the runaway top two of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Leeds United transfer news - Sory Ibrahim Diarra

According to a report from Mali Actu, Leeds United are keeping tabs on the progress of FK Haugesund striker Sory Ibrahim Diarra who has been in superb form in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The outlet have listed both Leeds and Serie A outfit Salernitana as two clubs keen to secure the Malian's services ahead of the January transfer window.

Furthermore, Diarra's agent confirmed that there is interest from clubs in Europe for the centre-forward, although the representative didn't name the exact teams in pursuit. The 23-year-old is currently worth £700k, as per Transfermarkt, which is more than triple what his value was during the summer. Nonetheless, Diarra still has just over three years remaining on his current contract in Norway, which could bump his price tag up even further.

Diarra could be on the move to Elland Road this winter as the Eliteserien finished up last Sunday and won't return until the springtime.

Sory Ibrahim Diarra's stats

Diarra has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season for Haugesun, including 25 in the Norwegian top flight, and has scored nine goals and registered two assists. This is the striker's second-best goal return in his fledgling career, having found the net 15 times in 21 matches for Petrolul in Romania two seasons ago.

Sory Ibrahim Diarra Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 16 3 0 2021/22 22 15 5 2023 28 9 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

In 66 matches in his competitive career, Diarra has scored 27 goals and recorded seven assists, having also played as both a right and left winger at times, according to Transfermarkt. In addition, only 32 of Diarra's matches over the past three seasons have come as a striker.

The 6 foot 2 frontman even managed more goals than Leeds United star Georginio Rutter over the past calendar year, with the latter scoring merely four goals in 33 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, having joined in January for a club record fee of £36m.

Sory Diarra has also massively outperformed in front of goal in comparison to Joe Gelhardt this term. The latter has played seven times for the Whites since the start of the season and has scored just once, which came in a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup.

Having made his debut three seasons ago, there were incredibly high hopes for Gelhardt at Elland Road but the 21-year-old hasn't quite lived up to these expectations just yet. In 48 competitive appearances for Leeds, Gelhardt has managed to score just three goals.

In fact, the youngster scored the same number of goals during a half-season loan stint with Sunderland last term. It has even been reported that Gelhardt could move to relegation battlers Huddersfield Town in January.

With Gelhardt's future at Leeds under serious threat, Diarra could be the perfect striker to replace him as Rutter's backup in the team and looks to have a bright future ahead.