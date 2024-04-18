Arsenal have been given a potential boost in pursuit of a transfer target, as the north Londoners also make an approach to sign him.

Edu's transfer plans as Arsenal chase centre-back

Sporting director Edu already has his transfer targets for the summer window, as the Brazilian looks to back manager Mikel Arteta with key additions.

Arsenal want to bring in a new striker, as widely reported by respected media sources like Fabrizio Romano, but that isn't the only position they're thinking of strengthening when the window reopens.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said journalist Charles Watts.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative. That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Arteta's side, after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, have relinquished control of the title race and crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening - courtesy of Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich.

Arsenal's next league fixtures in title race Date Wolves (away) April 20th Chelsea (home) April 23rd Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th

After a very promising start, this season could end with a whimper, but there is still hope for Arsenal to clinch their first domestic crown in 20 years. They'll have to rely on a slip up from Man City, which is entirely possible, but even if they don't manage title glory, Arsenal can come back stronger next season.

As well as a new forward, it is believed that the Gunners want to strengthen at centre-back, leading to their serious interest in Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande. Given he'll cost around £69 million, the value of his reported release clause, it could be wise for Arteta and co to have alternatives.

Arsenal make approach to sign Willian Pacho

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, that player could be Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho. Arsenal have made an approach to sign Pacho, and Eintracht will allow him to leave this summer, if clubs pay the required asking price - which could be up to £51 million.

The Ecuador international has started 28 Bundesliga games this season and has impressed in that time, and his young age may also be an enticing draw for Arteta, given the real potential for him to be a long-serving star.