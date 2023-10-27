El Clásico returns on Saturday, as third-placed Barcelona host league leaders Real Madrid in La Liga.

Heading into the famed fixture, the pair are only separated by a point, so the Catalan giants could move above their fierce

adversaries to the summit of the table with a victory, depending on other results.

Real's mega-money summer signing Jude Bellingham has been in prolific form since arriving in Spain's capital and is expected to start this weekend.

The England international will be eager to continue his goalscoring habits, and should he do so, he'll join a prestigious list of players to have netted on their El Clásico bow in La Liga.

Football FanCast has taken a look back through the history books and found the last 15 players to score on their league El Clásico debut.

15 Ferran Torres - 2021/22

20th March 2022 - Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Having joined Barca from Manchester City in January, the £55m signing was just two months into his career at Camp Nou.

At the time of the season's first Clasico, Madrid were flying high at the top of the table, whilst Xavi's side were languishing some way behind in third. So the hosts were certainly heading into the affair as the favourites.

But what ensued, nobody could've predicted. The subsequent title winners were thumped 4-0 on their own patch, and Ferran Torres netted the third for his first strike in this fixture.

The fleet-footed wide player drifted in from the left and thundered home Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's audacious cut-back to score on his El Clásico debut.

A memorable day for Torres and Barcelona.

14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 2021/22

20th March 2022 - Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace on his El Clásico debut in the aforementioned thumping Barca dealt Real just over 19 months ago.

Like Torres, the Gabonese forward left the Premier League in favour of a move to the Catalan club and was signed during the winter transfer window that year.

Following a goal-littered four-year stint with Arsenal, Aubameyang opted to begin a new chapter in Spain and found the net 13 times in 24 outings for Barca.

13 Sergio Agüero - 2021/22

24th October 2021 - Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Following his departure from Manchester City in the summer, Sergio Agüero was assigned as Barca's new centre-forward.

After an injury-stricken start to life back in Spain, the Argentina international made only his second appearance of the season, coming on as a second-half substitute for his El Clásico debut.

With the hosts 2-0 down, Agüero pulled one back after stroking home Sergiño Dest's cross in the seventh minute of stoppage time, though, it ultimately came too little too late.

12 David Alaba - 2021/22

24th October 2021 - Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Prior to Aguero's consolation, David Alaba opened the scoring quite brilliantly after powering home a well-struck left-footed effort into the far corner, leaving Marc-André ter Stegen helpless.

It was the Austrian's first goal for Los Blancos following his arrival from Bayern Munich, ending a trophy-laden 13-year spell with the Bundesliga giants.

Alaba and his side went on to win La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup that year, so it was not a bad first season in Madrid...

11 Óscar Mingueza - 2020/21

10th April 2021 - Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

30 minutes from time, with the visitors 2-0 down, La Masia academy graduate Óscar Mingueza pulled one back with a neat finish to give his side a lifeline.

Barca midfielder Ilaix Moriba came inches away from completing a remarkable turnaround as his effort struck the woodwork in stoppage time.

Victory for the hosts moved them to the summit of the league table, whilst Ronald Koeman's team dropped to third, a point behind their bitter rivals.

Mingueza went on to make 66 appearances for his boyhood club before departing for Celta Vigo in 2022.

10 Arturo Vidal - 2018/19

28th October 2018 - Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid

The hosts completed a demolition job against Real, who were struggling under the stewardship of former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

Loptegui received the sack a day later as Los Blancos languished in 9th, seven points adrift of league leaders Barca.

Former Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suárez both netted to put their side 2-0 up heading into the break before the Uruguayan forward added a third and fourth in the second half to complete his hat-trick.

And with three minutes of normal time remaining, El Clásico debutant Arturo Vidal headed home a fifth to make matters worse for the visitors.

9 Jesé - 2013/14

26th October 2013 - Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

Summer arrival Neymar broke the deadlock in the 19th minute before Alexis Sánchez netted an exquisite chip 12 minutes from time to extend his side's lead.

Real Madrid's Jesé, then 20 years old, scored a stoppage-time consolation goal assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Regardless of the result, it will likely remain a joyous memory for the Spaniard, who was playing in his first clash against Barcelona.

Premier League fans may be familiar with the former Real winger's brief time with Stoke City, though his sole season with the Potters wasn't particularly inspiring, scoring just once in 13 outings.

Now aged 30, Jesé plies his trade in Brazil with top-flight side Coritiba.

8 Neymar - 2013/14

26th October 2013 - Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

Unsuprinsgly, Neymar, the player who went on to become the world's most expensive footballer, scored in his first El Clásico.

Having signed in a mega-money transfer from Brazilian outfit São Paulo in the summer, expectations were high upon the forward's arrival.

He was already a global superstar after lighting up Brazil's top flight, with many of his skilful montages going viral, so fans waited in anticipation to see how he'd fare against one of the continent's most feared opposition sides.

In spite of the mounting pressures, the wunderkind took centre stage and opened the scoring for the Catalan club, striking a low effort into the bottom-right corner.

Neymar went on to score 15 goals that year whilst laying on as many assists.

7 Cesc Fàbregas - 2011/12

10th October 2011 - Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Karim Benzema opened the scoring inside 23 seconds for the league leaders, making it the fastest goal in El Clásico history.

But Pep Guardiola's Barca fought back and found a leveller through Alexis Sanchez before Xavi and Cesc Fàbregas netted the second and third to come away with all three points in the capital.

Making his El Clásico debut, Fàbregas was able to get on the end of Dani Alves' delicious curling cross as he fired home a marvellous header past the helpless Iker Casillas in goal.

6 Alexis Sánchez - 2011/12

10th October 2011 - Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Fàbregas wasn't the only player making his El Clásico debut that day, as Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez also lined up against Real for the first time in his Barca career.

The Catalans outlaid €26m (£22.6m) to sign the Udinese forward that summer following a 12-goal season in Serie A, and he was quick to make his mark at the Bernabeu, cancelling out Benzema's opener.

The 22-year-old darted through the middle and was superbly found by Lionel Messi before clinically driving home an effort from just outside the penalty area.

5 Jeffrén - 2010/11

29th October 2010 - Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

José Mourinho was in for a rude awakening not long into his tenure at Real, as the hosts put five past his side in his first league El Clasico.

With Barca leading 4-0, Guardiola sent on La Masia academy graduate Jeffrén with three minutes remaining and he made an instant impact, turning home Bojan Krkić's low-driven cross to send Camp Nou into raptures.

Whilst Jeffrén perhaps didn't have the desired career with Barca, he still managed to amass 34 appearances for the club and will always reflect fondly on his goal in El Clásico.

The 35-year-old now plays in Thailand's second tier with Chiangmai United.

4 David Villa - 2010/11

29th October 2010 - Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

David Villa was at the double in the aforementioned drubbing Barca dealt their title rivals.

The contest was built around the two best players in the world - Ronaldo and Messi - leading up to the affair, and whilst the Argentine was magnificent, it was Villa who headlined this Clásico, scoring a brace and setting up Pedro to tap home.

The 2010 World Cup winner went on to net 23 times that season whilst providing 12 assists as his side won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

3 Pedro 2009/10

10th April 2010 - Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Guardiola's men secured a crucial victory at the Bernabéu in their bid to defend the La Liga title.

Xavi's perfectly flighted ball found Messi in Real's penalty area and he made no mistake in finishing past Casillas to put the away side 1-0 to the good.

It was then Pedro's turn to get on the end of the midfielder's delicately weighted pass as the fleet-footed forward shifted it onto his left and stroked the ball home.

It capped a wonderful Clásico debut for the Spaniard, who was a criminally underrated player in Guardiola's tiki-taka Barca side.

2 Zlatan Ibrahimović - 2009/10

29th November 2009 - Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid

Zlatan Ibrahimović introduced himself with a goal against his new rivals Real Madrid after joining in a £60m deal from Inter in the summer of 2009.

Just a few minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, replacing Thierry Henry, the towering Swedish forward netted a left-footed volley to open the scoring for the hosts.

Ibrahimović's Barca career is often unfairly overlooked as he still managed to score 22 goals in 46 appearances for the club, despite a well-documented fractured relationship with Guardiola.

1 Gerard Piqué - 2008/09

2nd May 2009 - Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona

The hosts were dealt a bruising defeat by Barca in late 2009, who notched an astounding 100 league goals for the season on their way to the treble.

Following his switch from Manchester United the previous year, Gerard Piqué made his El Clásico debut for the Catalans and managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

The Spaniard made a marauding run forward from central defence and tapped home his side's sixth goal of the game to cap off a humiliating evening for Juande Ramos' men.