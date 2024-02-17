Nottingham Forest have now gone four games without a win in the Premier League, with their last victory coming in 2023.

Last weekend, the Tricky Trees were handed a 3-2 defeat by Newcastle United at the City Ground, despite bouncing back from going a goal behind twice in the first half.

It was a promising performance from Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and the boss will take plenty of positives from the tie that he can focus on ahead of their game against West Ham United today.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the starting XI that the Portuguese manager could field to defeat the Hammers.

1 GK - Matz Sels

Matz Sels has started the last two matches for Forest since signing in January, and he is set to continue in between the sticks this weekend.

The aim will be to pick up his first Premier League clean sheet.

2 RB - Neco Williams

Neco Williams will continue at right back, with Nuno Santo confirming that Gonzalo Montiel is unavailable.

Ola Aina is also not ready to take part in the matchday squad despite returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

3 CB - Moussa Niakhate

Moussa Niakhate will start in the backline after a solid, albeit unspectacular performance last weekend.

Against Newcastle, the left-footed star made three tackles and won all four of his duels.

4 CB - Murillo

Brazilian defender Murillo has started every league game since his debut, and he will partner Niakhate.

5 LB - Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares has become the first choice recently, ahead of Harry Toffolo.

The Arsenal loanee will look to provide energy down the left flank.

6 DM - Ryan Yates

Ibrahim Sangare is unavailable this weekend, which means Ryan Yates will captain the side.

The 26-year-old has started the last two since the departure of Orel Mangala.

7 DM - Nicolas Dominguez

The Argentine was excellent last weekend against the Magpies, and he will start in midfield.

Nicolas Dominguez picked up an assist, had 90% pass accuracy, and made three tackles.

8 RW - Giovanni Reyna

Giovanni Reyna is yet to be handed his first start since becoming a Forest player in January, but he could finally start this weekend.

The 21-year-old played 17 minutes against Newcastle, boasting 92% pass accuracy and making one key pass, and his creativity will be needed against the inevitable West Ham low block.

Although Anthony Elanga scored last week, his performance left a lot to be desired, and he will be the one to make way for the USMNT gem, who's been described as a "special" player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

9 AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White set up Elanga's goal last time out, and he is guaranteed to start in the number ten role.

10 LW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has netted in his last two Premier League games, and he will play off the left once again.

The boss will want the former Chelsea wonderkid to build on his momentum this weekend.

11 ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi will continue to lead the line against the Hammers, with only Divock Origi available to provide competition due to Chris Wood's injury.

The Nigerian scored against West Ham in the reverse fixture and in this exact game last season.

Nottingham Forest's predicted XI in full vs West Ham: GK - Sels; RB - Williams, CB - Niakhate, CB - Murillo, LB - Tavares; DM - Yates, DM - Dominguez; RW - Reyna, AM - Gibbs-White, LW - Hudson-Odoi; ST - Awoniyi.