Southampton are "very interested" in signing a 24-year-old ace in the summer transfer window, with the player seen as a "very popular" target by the club.

Southampton playoff final & transfer news

Russell Martin and his players are preparing for their biggest game of the season, with Leeds United standing between them and a place in the Premier League next term. On Sunday afternoon, the Saints take on the Whites in the Championship playoff final at Wembley, with the importance of the game impossible to downplay.

Once the dust has settled after the weekend action, it will be clear to see what calibre of player Southampton will be able to sign this summer, depending on which division they are playing in when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

One player who has been integral to Saints' excellence this season is Flynn Downes, who has flourished on loan from West Ham throughout the campaign. It is believed that the south coast club are pushing to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season, with Martin saying of him: "He is a big player for us; he is important. His aggression, his athleticism, his power, his composure, his courage to receive the ball but we have a lot really really good players."

Southampton are also reportedly interested in signing Rangers attacker Kemar Roofe, with the Englishman expected to leave Ibrox in the coming weeks, ahead of his contract expiring this summer. On the flip side, Che Adams looks to be certain to leave St Mary's before next season gets underway.

Southampton "very interested" in Elias Saad

Taking to X, journalist Dominik Schneider claimed that Southampton want to sign St. Pauli winger Elias Saad this summer, seeing him as a "very popular" option to come in and bolster Martin's squad:

Saad could be a strong addition by the Saints once this season reaches its conclusion, even though not a huge amount is known about him.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in the 2. Bundesliga this season, highlighting his ability to deliver end product from his attacking role. He has also averaged 1.2 tackles per game in the competition, showing that he can also contribute positively in a defensive sense.

Saad is a one-cap Tunisia international, which further outlines the pedigree that he possesses, and an overall tally of 60 career goals at club level, coming from a total of 147 appearances, is also a positive sign.

Whether Southampton earn promotion to the Premier League could be significant to them signing the Tunisian or not, however, showing why victory over Leeds this weekend is so essential.