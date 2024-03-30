Liverpool appear to have conceded defeat in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who looks set to stay put in Germany and continue his journey with Die Werkself, who are ten points clear in the Bundesliga title race, into the late stage of the DFB Pokal and Europa League and are undefeated in all competitions.

FSG's new CEO of Football Michael Edwards appears to be calm in the face of adversity, however, anticipating this and drawing up some exciting alternatives.

Liverpool's Alonso alternatives

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is the clear favourite to take over at Anfield, should Liverpool miss out on Alonso, though he does have a €30m (£26m) release clause in his contract.

The other likely option appears to be Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is widely understood to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Klopp, albeit behind Alonso and Amorim on the list.

Why Roberto De Zerbi would succeed at Liverpool

Klopp described De Zerbi's Brighton as "the best-coached team in the league", and while appointing the former Italian footballer might seem like a downgrade, he is proven in the Premier League and one of the best options on the market.

De Zerbi succeeded Graham Potter at the Amex and led the south coast club to their first European campaign, falling in the round of 16 against Roma.

While the Seagulls have endured a tougher domestic season this year, likely a by-product of the added strain of continental competition, they are just two points off seventh-placed West Ham United (who hover over the Conference League spot) having played a game less.

De Zerbi's record vs Klopp Games 4 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 0 Goals scored 10 Goals against 6 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Moreover, De Zerbi has a fantastic record over Klopp's Liverpool, actually avoiding defeat across all four contests. This bears testament to the 44-year-old's slick, rehearsed philosophy, suffocating opposition and overpowering defenders and midfielders with finely woven passing patterns.

It doesn't always pay off, this high-risk, high-reward system has bred eight errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season, the division's joint-highest alongside Sheffield United.

Still, Liverpool don't exactly play conservative football under Klopp's management and while De Zerbi implements a differing, more pass-heavy style of play, the Reds have the wits and tactical wherewithal to succeed under his guidance.

Perfect for Harvey Elliott

De Zerbi's astuteness in his tactical work could be perfect for creative, fluid players such as Harvey Elliott, who is still only 20 years old but now teeters on the cusp of a starring role in Liverpool's team.

The England U21 international has been in fine form for club and country in recent months and is starting to blend it all together, with his natural swagger and style wrought into something highly effective.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 1% for total shots taken per 90.

Such statistics speak of his elite ball-centred qualities that will serve him well as he fights for a prominent role at the forefront of the Premier League.

De Zerbi's slick, possession-heavy style could actually suit Elliott well, maximising his playmaking abilities and nurturing the flame that flickers so brightly this season.

Pep Guardiola, revered Manchester City manager, remarked that De Zerbi is "one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years", hailing his "unique" style of football, and while he doesn't boast the eminence and popularity of a gaffer such as Alonso, there's every chance that he will continue to flourish.

While it's a risk, Liverpool could do much worse than appoint the Brighton boss.