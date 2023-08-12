Tottenham Hotspur could be set to act fast to solve their outstanding crisis, wholeheartedly backing Ange Postecoglou as he seeks to navigate the trials and tribulations that come with his job...

Who else are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

Thursday night will be a date long remembered in the history of this club, as the day which the news broke detailing Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich.

What stands as a microcosm for years of mediocrity in north London, of which even his legendary goalscoring exploits could not pull them out, they will now be left with a hefty lump sum and a squad still needing a revamp if they are to attain instant success under the new leadership.

One huge step they could take towards reaching that goal is through the signing of Montpellier's Elye Wahi, who French publication Foot Mercato suggest remains a target for Spurs.

In fact, they are said to be very keen on the young marksman, and could 'quickly concretely move' once the departure of the England captain is confirmed. His club are expected to command a €30m (£26m) fee for his services.

How good is Elye Wahi?

It marks a near-impossible task to replace Kane.

The 30-year-old has written himself in numerous history books across his 19 years in north London, and will leave just 48 goals away from breaking the Premier League all-time scoring record, having surpassed Jimmy Greaves to become the Lilywhites' top scorer back in February.

Even scoring 30 league goals last season marked an outstanding achievement given how it turned into one of the worst campaigns in the club's recent history.

So, seeking to replace him with just one man might seem foolish, should they not do their due diligence on their next starting striker.

He not only needs to align with Postecoglou's high-octane philosophy but also boast a similar cutting-edge that makes him lethal enough to spearhead the new-look attack. After all, they will be losing out on a whole load of goals, some of which have to be offset by his replacement.

Wahi may be young, but his trajectory suggests that he could soon emulate Kane, with some figures even suggesting he boasts even greater finishing prowess.

After all, the Frenchman did notch 19 goals and assist a further six in Ligue 1 last term, building on his ten-goal haul from the year prior.

This steady progression fed into his recent immaculate 30% conversion rate in front of goal, as the finisher posted his 19 strikes from an expected goals tally of just 12.22, via Sofascore.

For comparison, their departing star could only muster a 23% conversion rate, yet his 30 league goals came from 21.46 expected goals, via Sofascore.

Whilst the latter is clearly more likely to find the net from range, blasting in low-value chances on occasion, it could be argued that Wahi would mark a more reliable marksman to have, who would offer a consistent stream of finishes should the opportunities arise.

Given he also boasts the physical assets to thrive in England too, all signs point towards him being an instant success should he make the switch. Ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo had suggested: "He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next."

With his unrelenting athleticism and lethal nature, against all the odds Postecoglou could be set to secure a new forward who is arguably just as clinical as Kane.