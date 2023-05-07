Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways yesterday in a game that will hardly live long in the memory.

Enjoying a quiet and unassuming 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Ryan Mason has finally claimed that all-important victory that recent performances had suggested they were building towards.

It was a quiet and well-fought affair, in which the Lilywhites were simply the only side to claim that all-important goal. It tends to be the way in clashes such as this, that boasting quality akin to Harry Kane proved to be the difference-maker. It was his finish that separated the sides.

Despite the England captain once again starring, there was actually a host of other fine performers who have earned praise for the manner of their turnaround.

Naturally, amidst their struggles of late, many within this squad had come under intense criticism from fans and sections of the media.

One such name who might not have been their most recent target, but certainly has been a victim in the past, is Emerson Royal.

Just last year saw pundit Jamie O'Hara claim: "He’s a complete liability. Every week we play him, he makes mistakes."

Yet watching the Brazilian yesterday, the former Spurs midfielder must have been amazed. The defender was composed, comfortable, and most importantly, solid.

How did Emerson Royal play vs Palace?

Earning a 7.0 Sofascore rating for the match, this perhaps underplays just how important the right back was in quelling the threat of the Eagles. Before yesterday they had won four of their last six league games, scoring 13, yet in north London, they were silenced.

This was in no small part due to the £40k-per-week ace, who recorded three clearances, two interceptions and two tackles, even winning seven duels in the process too.

Although his competence on the ball has seldom been a point of contention, it was still refreshing to see the former Real Betis star so confident in possession. Enjoying 80 touches, he would maintain an 89% pass accuracy and was successful in two of the three dribbles he attempted.

Mason was vocal in his praise for the defender after such a showing, claiming: "Emerson was outstanding. I thought the whole team worked so hard without the ball. He's had a while out and he worked hard."

To think that this season the defender had been averaging a 6.86 rating, yesterday could now mark a turning point in reviving a career that had seemingly drifted out of focus.

With just three league games left now to play, Emerson will be keen on maintaining his place in the side and such form, to endear himself to whoever the new manager might be.